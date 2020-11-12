Aztecs Add BYU to Schedule, More Notable Matchups in the Works

There's another quality opponent on San Diego State's schedule, and more are on the way.

Today the Aztecs announced that BYU will visit Viejas Arena on December 18. Brian Dutcher's team has won four in a row against the Cougars, including last year's 76-71 victory in Provo.

SDSU has won four straight over BYU, their longest win streak in the series.

That game is cemented in their schedule, along with a season-opening multi-team event that will include Aztec games again No. 22 UCLA and UC Irvine at Viejas Arena. Today Brian Dutcher told reporters that they will also face No. 18 Arizona State, and are finishing up a contract with Saint Mary's.

"We're gonna be challenged in the non-conference schedule, but I think that's a good thing in these COVID times," Dutcher said. "We may not have as many games but the games we've decided to play are all high quality games."

Like San Diego State, BYU received votes in the Associated Press preseason Top-25 rankings. The Cougars and Saint Mary's are top-100 teams according to Ken Pomeroy.