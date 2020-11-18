Aztecs Standout Malachi Flynn Selected in 1st Round of NBA Draft

Malachi Flynn, the breakout star of last year's Aztecs, is officially an NBA player.

Flynn heard his name called in Wednesday night's NBA draft, courtesy of the Toronto Raptors with the 29th pick.

He'll join a roster that includes stars like Kyle Lowry and Fred Van Vleet under head coach Nick Nurse. He'll also join forces with Lincoln High School Alumn Norman Powell.

Flynn joins Michael Cage (1984) and Kawhi Leonard (2011) as SDSU’s only first round picks.



Flynn spent two years at Washington State, but he made himself an NBA prospect during his junior year at SDSU (30-2) earning All American, All Mountain West, and Mountain West Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors.

As an Aztec he averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game, and was the focal point on a team many hoped would make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

The coronavirus pandemic denied Flynn and the Aztecs that chance, but the 6-foot 1-inch guard from Tacoma, Washington, will have more opportunities to make SDSU fans proud on the big stage.