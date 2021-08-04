A's Come Back in 9th Inning, Walk Off on Padres in 10th

Matt Olson hit a two-run, walk-off double in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Wednesday.

The A's scored twice in the ninth with two outs off closer Mark Melancon to tie it at 3.

After San Diego scored a run in the top of the 10th off Lou Trivino (4-4) to take a 4-3 lead, Olson came to the plate with runners on the corners and no outs.

Olson laced the first pitch he saw from Tim Hill (5-6) off the right field wall, scoring Mark Canha and Starling Marte, and sending the Oakland Coliseum into a frenzy.

“Honestly, I thought it was a sac fly," Olson said. "It carried pretty well for Oakland standards, I think. ... It kept on going and Marte got off well and made a great read on it.”

The Padres carried a 3-1 lead to the ninth, but Melancon couldn’t convert the save, surrendering two-out, RBI singles to Matt Chapman and Yan Gomes.

“We just couldn’t get the 27th out today," San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said. "You’ve got to give Oakland credit as well. They put together some tough at-bats there late and were able to find some holes and get the ball in play.”

Jed Lowrie hit a solo homer in the A's second. The Padres answered with a run in the third and two in the fourth, getting RBI hits from Adam Frazier, Trent Grisham and Victor Caratini.

San Diego starter Joe Musgrove limited Oakland to one run on two hits in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Dinelson Lamet (right forearm inflammation) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday night. Lamet has been on the injured list since June 27, his third IL stint of the season.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Ryan Weathers (4-3, 3.65 ERA) looks to bounce back from a rocky outing as San Diego welcomes the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series beginning Friday night. He allowed eight earned runs in four innings last Friday in a 9-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Athletics: RHP Chris Bassitt (11-3, 3.28) takes aim at an AL-leading 12th win Friday night as Oakland hosts the Texas Rangers for a three-game series. Bassitt is 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA against Texas this season.