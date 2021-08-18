Arrieta Leaves With Injury, Rockies Complete Sweep of Padres

Of the Padres' 56 losses in 2021 11 have come against the Colorado Rockies. Fortunately there won't be any others, with Colorado capping their season series with a 7-5 win.

San Diego went 8-11 in their 19 meetings, which now includes a pair of sweeps for the home team at Coors Field.

Wednesday's game featured the Padres debut of starting pitcher Jake Arrieta. The 2015 Cy Young winner allowed three runs in the first inning, but said he felt good despite costly mistakes. All the blame doesn't go on the right-hander. Trent Grisham lost a C.J. Cron fly ball to center that should have been out number three in the third inning, but ended up plating Charlie Blackmon to make it a 4-3 game.

Dom Nunez tagged Arrieta with a solo homer in the fourth. Arrieta's day ended there, not because of performance but rather injury. The 35-year-old suffered what he and the team believe to be a minor left hamstring injury. They don't expect it to keep him out long, but manager Jayce Tingler isn't sure if the veteran starter will be available for his next start.

"It's an unfortunate intro to the group," Arrieta said. "Feel bad for what happened it's not the way you want things to start off."

Trevor Story put the game out of reach in the fifth inning with a two-run bomb off of Nabil Crismatt.

The lone bright spot for the Padres was Wil Myers, who homered in the second and fourth innings to bring his total to 15. Myers' first blast nearly erased the Padres' 3-0 deficit. His second long ball tied the game at four.

Tingler's club has dropped seven of eight games. They have Thursday off before hosting the Phillies this weekend.

The Reds also lost Wednesday to keep the Padres' lead for the second Wild Card spot at 1.5 games.

"I really do believe that we're one big hit away, one big moment away from really catching that momentum."



