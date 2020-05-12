Arizona

Arizona Governor Opens Door for Pro Sports Return in State

The state is slowly starting to reopen during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Luke AFB's 56th Fighter Wing and the 944th Fighter Wing and Arizona National Guard's 161st Air Refueling Wing fly over State Farm Stadium on May 1, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has opened the door for professional sports to return to the state.

Ducey said on Tuesday that professional sports, including MLB, NBA, NHL and NFL can resume without fans on Saturday. The state is slowly starting to reopen during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with Ducey saying on social media that Arizona is “trending in the right direction."

Ducey said he’s had discussions with “leaders of some of these leagues” but did not say which ones or elaborate on what activities might take place in Arizona. Last month, he said he’d spoken with Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and was open to hosting games.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

NFL May 12

O’Connell On Point: Former Aztecs QB Moves Closer to NFL Head Coaching Job

San Diego Gulls May 11

AHL Cancels Remainder of Season, Including Playoffs

Other sports like basketball and hockey have considered playing the remainder of the regular season in hubs with several teams playing games in one location.

“It would be at this point in time, according to the CDC guidelines, without fans,” Ducey said at a press conference. Citing his public health director, he said “we could do that safely in the state of Arizona beginning May 16.”

___

Associated Press writer Jonathan J. Cooper contributed to this story.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Arizonacoronavirus pandemicDoug Ducey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us