Arch Manning Breaks Peyton and Eli's High School Records

Arch Manning now has some bragging rights over his uncles.

The Texas Longhorns commit broke a pair of Isidore Newman High School (New Orleans) career passing records that were held by his two-time Super Bowl champion uncles, Peyton and Eli, on Friday night.

Arch entered Isidore Newman's matchup against Pearl River needing 110 passing yards to surpass Eli's career record of 7,268 and one passing touchdown to surpass Peyton's career record of 93. And he accomplished both during a five-touchdown first half.

The 6-foot-4 senior quarterback finished the game with 326 yards and seven touchdowns through the air as the Greenies rolled to a 52-22 win. After the huge performance, Arch's career totals now sit at 7,485 passing yards and 100 passing touchdowns.

Arch, the son of Cooper Manning, is the top overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports. He committed to Texas in June, choosing the Longhorns over powerhouse programs like Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Clemson. Arch also had offers from Ole Miss, where Eli and Archie (Arch's grandfather) played, and Tennessee, where Peyton played.

With Arch in the fold, Texas boasts the No. 3 2023 recruiting class behind Alabama and Georgia, per 247Sports. Arch is one of three five-star recruits in the class.

The Longhorns recently made headlines for reportedly spending nearly $280,000 on a visit from Arch and several other recruits.