Amang Provides Second Half Spark, Helps Loyal Come Back for Draw in New York

Some points are more impressive than others. The Loyal had to feel satisfied with the one they earned Thursday in New Jersey.

After trailing 2-0 at halftime, Thomas Amang provided a pair of goals to earn a 2-2 tie.

Amang entered the game at intermission and wasted little time, scoring less than five minutes into the second half. In the 50th minute Charlie Adams send a long cross into the box, which was headed by Alejandro Guido to Amang. The 24-year-old redirected it with a header of his own past the Red Bulls II keeper to cut San Diego's deficit in half.

The Loyal trailed late into the match. Amang changed that in the 88th minute. After an impressive run from Nick Moon into the teeth of New York's defense, Amang cleaned up a loose ball with a sweeping right-footed kick. His second goal of the night skated through the near-side post to tie the match at two apiece.

Koke Vegas allowed two goals in the first 24 minutes before being replaced by Austin Guerrero in the 57th minute.

The tie gets Landon Donovan's team to 22 points, five back of first place San Antonio. They went 1-1-3 on the road, and will finally return to Torero Stadium June 11th to face Hartford.