(Almost) Everyone Has Slumped Since the Deadline, But There's Hope

The Padres managed to win a couple games in spite of a sluggish lineup. Derek and Darnay examine a nearly teamwide slump that has triggered fears of another late season collapse. Just how bad has it been? Darnay lets us know who's dropped off and by how much (it's really bad). Is it chemistry? Getting adjusted to new players? Tatis hangover.

Speaking of which - what do we make of the situation now that Fernando Tatis Jr. has met with the front office, but not the clubhouse? Also, Darnay discusses the pitch that's caused Sean Manaea's struggles, and Derek has found his new closer.

