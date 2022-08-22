Padres

(Almost) Everyone Has Slumped Since the Deadline, But There's Hope

The Padres could be deadly if everyone gets clicking at the right time. Right now the opposite is happening.

By Darnay Tripp

The Padres managed to win a couple games in spite of a sluggish lineup. Derek and Darnay examine a nearly teamwide slump that has triggered fears of another late season collapse. Just how bad has it been? Darnay lets us know who's dropped off and by how much (it's really bad). Is it chemistry? Getting adjusted to new players? Tatis hangover.

Speaking of which - what do we make of the situation now that Fernando Tatis Jr. has met with the front office, but not the clubhouse? Also, Darnay discusses the pitch that's caused Sean Manaea's struggles, and Derek has found his new closer.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

PadresSan Diego PadresFernando Tatis Jr.On FriarBlake Snell
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us