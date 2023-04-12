NBA Playoffs

All California NBA Teams Make Playoffs in Same Season for First Time Since Sharing Statehood

The Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers have all booked spots in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

By Julia Elbaba

All California NBA teams make playoffs for first time since sharing statehood originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors, Lakers, Kings and Clippers are all headed to the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

This feat marks the first time all four of the California NBA teams have made the playoffs in the same season while sharing statehood. 

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This is a 38-year milestone in the making, dating back to the Kings' relocation from Kansas City to Sacramento in 1985. The three other teams were already based in California by that point.

The Kings enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with the Clippers as the No. 5 seed. The Warriors earned the No. 6 seed while the Lakers secured the No. 7 seed in the play-in tournament on Tuesday. 

The Warriors and Kings are set to face off in the first round of the playoffs while the Lakers take on the Grizzlies and the Clippers face the Suns.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Padres Apr 10

Scherzer Rebounds, Mets Blank Padres 5-0 in Playoff Rematch

soccer Apr 10

International Soccer Returning to San Diego: Snapdragon Stadium Named Gold Cup Host Stadium

The playoffs will officially begin on Friday, April 15.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBA Playoffs
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us