All 22 Eagles Starters Ready to Go for NFC Championship Game

Eagles inactives: All 22 starters ready to go vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With the return of Avonte Maddox (toe), the Eagles will have all 22 offensive and defensive starters for this game. After years of injury-plagued seasons, the Eagles have stayed incredibly healthy for most of the 2022 season.

Maddox hasn’t played since injuring his toe against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve but he returned to practice this week. He was eventually a full participant on Friday and was not given a game designation. In fact, no Eagles were given game designations, meaning everyone is available.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Here’s a complete look at the Eagles’ inactives:

QB Ian Book

RB Trey Sermon

S Anthony Harris

LB Kyron Johnson

CB Josiah Scott

OL Josh Sills

Of course, the Eagles do have a few lingering injuries. The most notable is to right tackle Lane Johnson, who will play through a torn adductor in his groin. Johnson played 67 of 70 snaps last week and held up really well.

Johnson, 32, showed some discomfort early against the Giants but was able to play and play well.

Jalen Hurts hasn’t been on the Eagles’ injury report in a couple weeks but mentioned on Wednesday that he’s felt better. He’s still getting over an SC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. But he isn’t expected to be limited in this game. And if the Eagles win, he’ll have another bye week before the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the 49ers will be without running back Elijah Mitchell, who entered the weekend listed as questionable with a groin injury. Mitchell missed practice all week and the Niners called up Tevin Coleman from their practice squad on Saturday.