Alex Smith Announces Retirement From NFL

Alex Smith is retiring from NFL, bringing an end to an amazing career

Alex Smith announced on Monday that his NFL career, which began in 2005, is over.

The 36-year-old quarterback posted this video to Instagram, which is guaranteed to give you chills.

The former top overall pick's career totals include 174 games, 199 touchdown passes, more than 35,000 yards and one truly unbelievable comeback.

After spending his first eight seasons in San Francisco and the next five campaigns with Kansas City, Smith arrived in Washington via a trade in January 2018.

His debut year with the club was marred by the infamous leg injury he suffered at FedEx Field. As Smith explained in his retirement video, he was originally disillusioned with the thought of fighting through the most arduous of rehabs for what he termed "a stupid game."

Yet when he first picked up a football as he was recovering, Smith's attitude completely changed.

Eventually, upon clearing obstacle after obstacle, he emerged as a key figure in Washington's 2020 division title.

As it turns out, his final appearance as a pro came in the team's playoff-clinching finale.

