Soccer Star Alex Morgan's New Foundation Will Help Women and Girls ‘Find Their Own Confident Path'

San Diego is now home for Alex Morgan and on Tuesday, the Wave FC forward and U.S Soccer icon announced a new effort to support women and girls in her community.

The Alex Morgan Foundation was unveiled at Montgomery Middle School. It is a nonprofit steered towards establishing equity and developing opportunities for females on and off the field, as well as support for mothers. Morgan’s charitable initiative will pinpoint roadblocks to success and will invest in programs aligned with the foundation’s mission.

“As a mom, my daughter’s future is at the heart of every decision that I make,” Morgan said Tuesday. “Our intent with the Alex Morgan Foundation is to create opportunities needed to help all daughters find their own confident path forward.”

In its first year, the Alex Morgan Foundation will support Let’s Go South Bay, an organization dedicated to girls' recreational soccer in the South Bay area. They will also work with Casa Familiar, which helps low-income individuals in San Ysidro.

The 2022 National Women’s Soccer League Golden Boot winner will also expand Alex’s Homebreak, a program that brings local girls soccer teams to Wave matches. There are also plans to provide financial support for those clubs.

Morgan’s team begins its second season Saturday, facing Chicago at Snapdragon Stadium.