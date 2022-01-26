Aggies Pull Away in Second Half to Beat Aztecs

The offensive rollercoaster continues.

On Saturday the Aztecs (11-5, 3-2) mustered just 37 points in a loss to Boise State. They bounced back Monday, pouring a season-high 80 on UNLV. Two nights after that they went to Utah State and sputtered, falling 75-57 to the Aggies.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Brian Dutcher's team has now dropped its last three visits to Logan.

San Diego State is usually reliant on Cal transfer Matt Bradley, and on Wednesday the senior guard had little support. Bradley scored a game-high 19 points, compared to 15 total from the Aztecs' other four starters.

Bradley was efficient again. After making 10 of his 11 attempts Monday, he went 8-for-12 against the Aggies.

Starting point guard Trey Pulliam went 0-for-4, finishing with zero points and zero assists.

Chad Baker-Mazara came off the bench for a season best 15 points, including three three-pointers.

As a team San Diego State made just five shots from deep. Utah State guard Steven Ashworth matched that total on his own, en route to a team-high 17 points. Justin Bean added 13 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

The Aztecs were outworked on the glass, giving up a 35-21 rebounding advantage. They didn't have a single offensive board. Meanwhile gave away 15 turnovers, stacked up against 11 assists.

San Diego State hosts New Mexico Monday.