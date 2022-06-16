NBA Finals

Adam Silver to Miss NBA Finals Game 6, Potential Trophy Presentation

The NBA commissioner will not be in attendance for the second straight game due to health and safety protocols

By Mike Gavin

Adam Silver
Getty

The NBA championship trophy will be in attendance tonight at TD Garden, but the NBA commissioner will not.

The league announced that Adam Silver will not attend Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Boston due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

So, should the Warriors defeat the Celtics to win the championship at TD Garden, the Larry O'Brien Trophy reportedly will be presented to them by NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, who handles podium duties for the NBA draft lottery and the second round of the NBA draft.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Silver missed Game 5 of the NBA Finals due to protocols, though the league has not announced whether the commissioner has COVID-19 or been in close contact with someone who tested positive.

Silver, the NBA's commissioner since February 2014, had previously attended all Finals games during his tenure. He has presented the Warriors with the championship trophy in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

San Diego Padres 18 hours ago

Hit History For Padres, Machado Reaches Milestone As Pads Pound Cubs

Padres Jun 15

Voit Drives in Five, Leads Charge in 12-5 Comeback Win

No word yet for Silver's potential availability should there be a Game 7 on Sunday at Chase Center. ​

This article tagged under:

NBA FinalsGolden State WarriorsBoston CelticsAdam Silver2022 NBA Finals
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us