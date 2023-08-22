Aces star A'ja Wilson ties WNBA record for points in a game

A'ja Wilson has joined one of the WNBA's most exclusive clubs.

The Las Vegas Aces star became just the third player in WNBA history to score 50-plus points in a game, doing so in College Park, Georgia, on Tuesday night.

The two-time WNBA MVP matched the all-time single-game league record with 53 points, while adding seven rebounds and four blocks, to power the Aces to a 112-110 win over the Atlanta Dream.

Wilson made 16 of her 23 field goal attempts, including the one 3-point shot she took. She added another 20 points at the free throw line where she missed just one attempt.

The 27-year-old Wilson tied Liz Cambage's single-game record, which was set 2018, on a free throw inside the final minute at the Gateway Center Arena.

Riquna Williams, who tallied 51 points in 2013, is the only other player with a 50-point game in WNBA history.

On the heels of her second MVP season, Wilson is averaging career highs in points (22.3), rebounds (9.5) and blocks (2.1) this season. Wilson and the defending champion Aces improved to a WNBA-best 29-4 with Tuesday's victory.