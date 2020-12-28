San Diego Padres

A Global Game: Padres to Add Korean Baseball Star

The San Diego Padres have reportedly agreed to a deal with Ha-seong Kim from the Korean Baseball Organization.

By Todd Strain

The San Diego Padres continue to stuff their holiday stockings. One day after acquiring pitcher Blake Snell, the Padres are on the verge of adding Korean baseball star Ha-seong Kim.

According to multiple printed reports, the Korean infielder has agreed to a deal with the Padres. The Padres have not confirmed the signing, as they await results of a physical.

The 25 year old Kim played 7 seasons in the Korean Baseball Organization before joining the international free agent pool this off-season.

Kim is a right handed hitting batter who plays second base, but has positional flexibility. Kim is .294 career hitter, who batted .306, with 30 home runs and 109 runs batted in last season with the Kiwoom Heroes.

The Padres holiday shopping spree may not be done. The team is also trying to trade for pitcher Yu Darvish of the Chicago Cubs.

