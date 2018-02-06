When San Diego's Olympians Will Compete in Pyeongchang

Competition begins Thursday, February 8 in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games.

America will be represented by 107 women and 135 men, who will compete in all 15 disciplines across seven sports. Some of the top contenders for gold are San Diegans.



Use this as your guide to set reminders for the competitions involving local Olympians. Then, go to Olympic Channel online to authenticate or read the FAQs regarding our live streaming so you're ready to go when the games begin.

Shaun White– Halfpipe

With two Olympic golds under his belt, Shaun White of Carlsbad tries for a third medal stand appearance in the men's halfpipe competition.

Men’s Halfpipe Qualifications is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 12 from 8 p.m. to 9:50 p.m. PST

Men’s Halfpipe Finals is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. PST.

The finals in the event will be shown live in Olympics coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Feb. 13 on NBC 7.

Carlsbad Native Shaun White Trains for Olympic Gold

NBC 7's Steven Luke caught up with Carlsbad native Shaun White, who is looking to capture his third halfpipe gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017)

Chris Knierim – Pairs Figure Skating

U.S. pair Alexa Scimeca Knierim, 26, and Chris Knierim, 30, hope to make Olympic history at the 2018 Winter Games; American pairs figure skaters haven't medaled at the Olympics since 1988. Knierim grew up in Escondido and Ramona and remembers his early days of skating at the San Diego Ice Area.



Pairs short program is scheduled for 5 p.m. PST on Thursday, Feb. 8. The event will air that night in NBC 7 primetime coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PST.

Pairs free skating is scheduled to take place starting at 8:30 p.m. PST on Saturday, Feb. 10. NBC Sports will broadcast the competition in its primetime coverage on Saturday, Feb. 10 on NBC 7.

Pairs short program is scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday, Feb. 13. You can see NBC Sports' coverage of the event on NBCSportsNetwork beginning at 5 p.m. PST on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The final competition for Pairs free skating is scheduled to take place from 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The competition will air on NBC Sports Network beginning at 5:30 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Lindsey Jacobellis – snowboard cross

Olympic silver medalist Lindsey Jacobellis is a veteran on Team USA with a career that defines the gold standard for snowboard cross. Still, an Olympic gold remains the one elusive accomplishment. You can watch the athlete who calls Encinitas home as she tries once again for gold.

Women’s snowboard cross seeding round is scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PST on Thursday, Feb. 15.

You can see NBC Sports coverage of the event on Thursday, Feb. 15 beginning at 5 p.m. PST on NBC 7.

Women’s snowboard cross finals are scheduled to take place beginning at 7:15 p.m. PST on Feb. 15.

The competition and medal ceremony will air on NBC 7 primetime coverage beginning at 7:15 p.m. PST on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Lindsey Jacobellis Calls Encinitas Home

(Published Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017)

Elana Meyers Taylor – Bobsled

Women’s Heat 1 and 2 is scheduled for 3:50 a.m. to 5:45 a.m. PST on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

You can see the results of the competition when Olympic coverage airs on NBC 7 in primetime beginning at 5 p.m. PST on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Women’s Heat 3 and 4 is scheduled to take place from 3:40 a.m. to 5 a.m. PST on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

You can see the results at 6:30 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Network or on NBC 7 primetime coverage beginning at 5 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Local Bobsledder Races for Olympic Gold

Elana Meyers-Taylor captured the gold in this year's world championships and will most likely compete for Team USA in PyeongChang, South Korea this winter. NBC 7's Steven Luke reports. (Published Saturday, May 20, 2017)

Seamus O’Connor – Halfpipe for Team Ireland

Ireland's Olympic snowboarder Seamus O'Connor, 20, calls Ramona home. He'll be competing in his second Olympics when he represents his country in halfpipe.,

Men’s Halfpipe Qualifications is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 12 from 8 p.m. to 9:50 p.m. PST

Men’s Halfpipe Finals is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. PST.

Local Snowboarder Heads Back to Winter Olympics