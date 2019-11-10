Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here’s what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of November 11th-17th.
GULLS: It’s a very busy week for the Gulls. Monday they’re in Stockton to face the Heat before heading back to Pechanga Arena Wednesday to host the San Jose Barracuda 7 p.m. Friday they’re in Ontario before they host the Reign Saturday 7 p.m. for Star Wars Night.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday vs. Towson 6 p.m. at USD and Saturday at Air Force.
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. Fresno State 7 p.m. at USD, Thursday at Weber State and Saturday at Colorado.
-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Friday at the Western Regionals in Coalfax, Washington.
-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Friday at the Western Regionals in Coalfax, Washington.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. BYU 7 p.m. at USD.
-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Morehead State 2 p.m. at Torero Stadium.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday at Santa Clara 7 p.m.
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:
-SWIMMING AND DIVING: Monday vs. Cal 9 a.m. at the UCSD Canyonview Aquatic Center.
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday at Saint Martin’s.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at the CCAA Tournament at the Triton Soccer Stadium.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at the CCAA Tournament at the Triton Soccer Stadium.
-BASEBALL: Friday at Cal State Fullerton (Exhibition).
-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. Western Washington 5:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. Seattle Pacific 6 p.m. in the West Region Crossover Classic in Azusa.
-MEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday vs. Sunset San Diego 10 a.m. and San Francisco Olympic Club 12 p.m. at the UCSD Canyon View Aquatic Center.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Saturday at Cal State San Marcos 5 p.m.
CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Tuesday-Sunday at the CCAA Tournament.
-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday at Cal State L.A. 5:30 p.m. and Thursday vs. Point Loma 7 p.m. at CSUSM.
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. San Diego Christen 7 p.m. at CSUSM, Friday vs. Academy of Art 1 p.m. and Saturday vs. Alaska Fairbanks 1 p.m. in the Otter Invitational in Seaside.
-VOLLEYBALL: Saturday vs. UC San Diego 5 p.m. at CSUSM.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. Westcliff 6:30 p.m., Thursday vs. Alabama A&M 11 a.m. and Sunday vs. Cal State Fullerton 1 p.m. all at Viejas Arena.
-VOLLEYBALL: Tuesday vs. Fresno State 6 p.m. and Thursday vs. Air Force 6 p.m. both at Aztec Court at Peterson Gym.
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. Grand Canyon 7 p.m. at Viejas Arena.
-CROSS COUNTRY: Friday at the NCAA West Region Championships in Colfax, Washington.
-FOOTBALL: Friday vs. Fresno State 6:30 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday vs. UCLA 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck on Montezuma Road.