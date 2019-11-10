Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Monday, Nov. 4, 2019)

Here’s what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of November 11th-17th.

GULLS: It’s a very busy week for the Gulls. Monday they’re in Stockton to face the Heat before heading back to Pechanga Arena Wednesday to host the San Jose Barracuda 7 p.m. Friday they’re in Ontario before they host the Reign Saturday 7 p.m. for Star Wars Night.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday vs. Towson 6 p.m. at USD and Saturday at Air Force.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. Fresno State 7 p.m. at USD, Thursday at Weber State and Saturday at Colorado.

-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Friday at the Western Regionals in Coalfax, Washington.

-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Friday at the Western Regionals in Coalfax, Washington.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. BYU 7 p.m. at USD.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Morehead State 2 p.m. at Torero Stadium.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday at Santa Clara 7 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-SWIMMING AND DIVING: Monday vs. Cal 9 a.m. at the UCSD Canyonview Aquatic Center.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday at Saint Martin’s.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at the CCAA Tournament at the Triton Soccer Stadium.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at the CCAA Tournament at the Triton Soccer Stadium.

-BASEBALL: Friday at Cal State Fullerton (Exhibition).

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. Western Washington 5:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. Seattle Pacific 6 p.m. in the West Region Crossover Classic in Azusa.

-MEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday vs. Sunset San Diego 10 a.m. and San Francisco Olympic Club 12 p.m. at the UCSD Canyon View Aquatic Center.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Saturday at Cal State San Marcos 5 p.m.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Tuesday-Sunday at the CCAA Tournament.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday at Cal State L.A. 5:30 p.m. and Thursday vs. Point Loma 7 p.m. at CSUSM.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. San Diego Christen 7 p.m. at CSUSM, Friday vs. Academy of Art 1 p.m. and Saturday vs. Alaska Fairbanks 1 p.m. in the Otter Invitational in Seaside.

-VOLLEYBALL: Saturday vs. UC San Diego 5 p.m. at CSUSM.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. Westcliff 6:30 p.m., Thursday vs. Alabama A&M 11 a.m. and Sunday vs. Cal State Fullerton 1 p.m. all at Viejas Arena.

-VOLLEYBALL: Tuesday vs. Fresno State 6 p.m. and Thursday vs. Air Force 6 p.m. both at Aztec Court at Peterson Gym.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. Grand Canyon 7 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Friday at the NCAA West Region Championships in Colfax, Washington.

-FOOTBALL: Friday vs. Fresno State 6:30 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday vs. UCLA 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck on Montezuma Road.