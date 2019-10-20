Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of October 21st-27th.

GULLS: The Gulls have a home and away series with Ontario this weekend. Friday, they host the Reign 7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena before the two teams face off Saturday in Ontario at 6 p.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Monday at the ITA Southwest Regionals at the Barnes Tennis Center all day.

-VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Boise State 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Utah State 2 p.m., both at SDSU.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Oregon State 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Washington 2:30 p.m., both at the SDSU Sports Deck.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Friday at the Titan Invitational 5 p.m. in Fullerton.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Fresno State 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. San Jose State 11:30 a.m., both at the SDSU Sports Deck.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday at UNLV 7:30 p.m.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Sunday vs. Regina (Exhibition) 1 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Monday at the ITA Southwest Regionals at the Barnes Tennis Center.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Wednesday at San Francisco and Saturday at BYU.

-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. Southwestern Community College 5 p.m. at USD.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Dayton 9 a.m.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Saturday at Loyola Marymount 12 p.m.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday vs. Gonzaga 7 p.m. at USD.

-MEN’S ROWING: Sunday at Row for the Cure in San Diego.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-FENCING: Monday at the North American Cup in Kansas City, MO.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Wednesday vs. Cal State San Marcos 4:30 p.m. at the UCSD Triton Soccer Stadium and Friday at Sonoma State.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Wednesday vs. Cal State San Marcos 7 p.m. at the UCSD Triton Soccer Stadium and Friday at Sonoma State.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at Sonoma State and Saturday at Humboldt State.

-MEN’S WATER POLO: Friday vs. Air Force 6 p.m. at the UCSD Canyonview Aquatic Center.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the CCAA Championships in Arcata, CA.

-SWIMMING & DIVING: Saturday vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 12 p.m. at the UCSD Canyonview Aquatic Center.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Sunday at Row for the Cure 6 a.m. in Mission Bay.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Sunday at U.C. Riverside (exhibition) 2 p.m.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-MEN’ S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Otter Invitational in Seaside.

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the DII West Region Preview in Carlsbad.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Wednesday at U.C. San Diego 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at Sonoma State 11:30 a.m.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Wednesday at U.C. San Diego 7 p.m. and Sunday at Sonoma State 2 p.m.

-VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at Humboldt State 7 p.m. and Saturday at Sonoma State 1 p.m.

-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the CCAA Championships hosted by Humboldt State.

-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the CCAA Championships hosted by Humboldt State.