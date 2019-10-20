Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of October 21st-27th.
GULLS: The Gulls have a home and away series with Ontario this weekend. Friday, they host the Reign 7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena before the two teams face off Saturday in Ontario at 6 p.m.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Monday at the ITA Southwest Regionals at the Barnes Tennis Center all day.
-VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Boise State 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Utah State 2 p.m., both at SDSU.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Oregon State 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Washington 2:30 p.m., both at the SDSU Sports Deck.
-CROSS COUNTRY: Friday at the Titan Invitational 5 p.m. in Fullerton.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Fresno State 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. San Jose State 11:30 a.m., both at the SDSU Sports Deck.
-FOOTBALL: Saturday at UNLV 7:30 p.m.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Sunday vs. Regina (Exhibition) 1 p.m. at Viejas Arena.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Monday at the ITA Southwest Regionals at the Barnes Tennis Center.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Wednesday at San Francisco and Saturday at BYU.
-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. Southwestern Community College 5 p.m. at USD.
-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Dayton 9 a.m.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Saturday at Loyola Marymount 12 p.m.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday vs. Gonzaga 7 p.m. at USD.
-MEN’S ROWING: Sunday at Row for the Cure in San Diego.
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:
-FENCING: Monday at the North American Cup in Kansas City, MO.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Wednesday vs. Cal State San Marcos 4:30 p.m. at the UCSD Triton Soccer Stadium and Friday at Sonoma State.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Wednesday vs. Cal State San Marcos 7 p.m. at the UCSD Triton Soccer Stadium and Friday at Sonoma State.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at Sonoma State and Saturday at Humboldt State.
-MEN’S WATER POLO: Friday vs. Air Force 6 p.m. at the UCSD Canyonview Aquatic Center.
-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the CCAA Championships in Arcata, CA.
-SWIMMING & DIVING: Saturday vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 12 p.m. at the UCSD Canyonview Aquatic Center.
-WOMEN’S ROWING: Sunday at Row for the Cure 6 a.m. in Mission Bay.
-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Sunday at U.C. Riverside (exhibition) 2 p.m.
CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:
-MEN’ S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Otter Invitational in Seaside.
-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the DII West Region Preview in Carlsbad.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Wednesday at U.C. San Diego 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at Sonoma State 11:30 a.m.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Wednesday at U.C. San Diego 7 p.m. and Sunday at Sonoma State 2 p.m.
-VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at Humboldt State 7 p.m. and Saturday at Sonoma State 1 p.m.
-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the CCAA Championships hosted by Humboldt State.
-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the CCAA Championships hosted by Humboldt State.