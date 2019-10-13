Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here’s a look at what's going on in San Diego sports for the week of October 14th-20th.
GULLS: The Gulls home opener is Friday 7 p.m. against the Stockton Heat at Pechanga Arena. All fans get a rally towel giveaway.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Bill Cullum Invitational in Simi Valley.
-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Thursday-Sunday at the ITA Southwest Regional Tournament at SDSU.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday at UCLA and Sunday at Saint Mary’s.
-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. Long Beach City College 3 p.m. and Sunday vs. UCLA 12:30 p.m., both at USD.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at BYU.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Loyola Marymount 7 p.m. at USD.
-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Valparaiso 2 p.m. at Torero Stadium.
-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Highlander Invitational in Riverside 8 a.m.
-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Highlander Invitational in Riverside 8 a.m.
-WOMEN’S SWIM: Saturday vs. Pepperdine 1 p.m.
CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:
-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the DII National Preview in St. Albans, Mo.
-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Sierra Central Wildcat Classic in Chico.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Stanislaus State 12:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. Chico State 11:30 a.m., both at CSUSM.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Stanislaus State 3 p.m. and Sunday vs. Chico State 2 p.m., both at CSUSM.
-VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. Stanislaus State 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Chico State 3 p.m., both at CSUSM.
-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the UCR Highlander Invitational.
-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the UCR Highlander Invitational.
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:
-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Cullum Invitational in Simi Valley.
-FENCING: Friday-Sunday at the North American Cup in Kansas City, Missouri.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Chico State 4:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. Stanislaus State 11:30 a.m., both at the UCSD Triton Soccer Stadium.
-MEN’S WATER POLO: Friday vs. Santa Clara 6 p.m. and Saturday Alumni Game 11 a.m., both at the UCSD Canyonview Aquatic Center.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Chico State 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Stanislaus State 2 p.m., both at the UCSD Triton Soccer Stadium.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. Chico State 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Stanislaus State 7 p.m., both at UCSD RIMAC Arena.
-SWIMMING AND DIVING: Saturday Alumni Meet 7 a.m. at the UCSD Canyonview Aquatic Center and 8 a.m. at the Lancer Diving Invite in Riverside.
-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Saturday Alumni Match 9:30 a.m. at the UCSD Northview Tennis Courts.
-SOFTBALL: Saturday Alumni Game 10:30 a.m. at the UCSD Triton Softball Field.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Bill Cullum Invitational in Simi Valley.
-VOLLEYBALL: Monday at Fresno State and Saturday at Air Force.
-MEN’S TENNIS: Thursday-Sunday at the ITA Southwest Regional Championships in Malibu.
-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Thursday-Sunday ITA Southwest Regionals at the SDSU Barnes Tennis Center.
-SWIM AND DIVE: Friday vs. Boise State and Pepperdine 2 p.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Air Force and Sunday at Colorado College.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Marshall 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck on Montezuma Road.
-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Bronco Invitational in Sunnyvale, California.
-FOOTBALL: Saturday at San Jose State.