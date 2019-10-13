Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019)

Here’s a look at what's going on in San Diego sports for the week of October 14th-20th.

GULLS: The Gulls home opener is Friday 7 p.m. against the Stockton Heat at Pechanga Arena. All fans get a rally towel giveaway.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Bill Cullum Invitational in Simi Valley.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Thursday-Sunday at the ITA Southwest Regional Tournament at SDSU.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday at UCLA and Sunday at Saint Mary’s.

-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. Long Beach City College 3 p.m. and Sunday vs. UCLA 12:30 p.m., both at USD.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at BYU.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Loyola Marymount 7 p.m. at USD.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Valparaiso 2 p.m. at Torero Stadium.

-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Highlander Invitational in Riverside 8 a.m.

-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Highlander Invitational in Riverside 8 a.m.

-WOMEN’S SWIM: Saturday vs. Pepperdine 1 p.m.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the DII National Preview in St. Albans, Mo.

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Sierra Central Wildcat Classic in Chico.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Stanislaus State 12:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. Chico State 11:30 a.m., both at CSUSM.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Stanislaus State 3 p.m. and Sunday vs. Chico State 2 p.m., both at CSUSM.

-VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. Stanislaus State 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Chico State 3 p.m., both at CSUSM.

-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the UCR Highlander Invitational.

-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the UCR Highlander Invitational.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Cullum Invitational in Simi Valley.

-FENCING: Friday-Sunday at the North American Cup in Kansas City, Missouri.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Chico State 4:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. Stanislaus State 11:30 a.m., both at the UCSD Triton Soccer Stadium.

-MEN’S WATER POLO: Friday vs. Santa Clara 6 p.m. and Saturday Alumni Game 11 a.m., both at the UCSD Canyonview Aquatic Center.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Chico State 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Stanislaus State 2 p.m., both at the UCSD Triton Soccer Stadium.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. Chico State 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Stanislaus State 7 p.m., both at UCSD RIMAC Arena.

-SWIMMING AND DIVING: Saturday Alumni Meet 7 a.m. at the UCSD Canyonview Aquatic Center and 8 a.m. at the Lancer Diving Invite in Riverside.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Saturday Alumni Match 9:30 a.m. at the UCSD Northview Tennis Courts.

-SOFTBALL: Saturday Alumni Game 10:30 a.m. at the UCSD Triton Softball Field.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Bill Cullum Invitational in Simi Valley.

-VOLLEYBALL: Monday at Fresno State and Saturday at Air Force.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Thursday-Sunday at the ITA Southwest Regional Championships in Malibu.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Thursday-Sunday ITA Southwest Regionals at the SDSU Barnes Tennis Center.

-SWIM AND DIVE: Friday vs. Boise State and Pepperdine 2 p.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Air Force and Sunday at Colorado College.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Marshall 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck on Montezuma Road.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Bronco Invitational in Sunnyvale, California.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday at San Jose State.