Weekly San Diego Sports Preview - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

By Becki Schildhouse

Published 40 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

    NBC7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019)

    Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of October seventh-thirteenth.

    GULLS: The Gulls continue their road trip this week. Friday they’re in San Jose to play the Barracuda before heading to Stockton to face the Heat Saturday. Just a heads up, their home opener is Friday October 18th.

    CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

    -VOLLEYBALL: Tuesday at Cal State Dominguez Hills 7 p.m., Friday vs. Cal State San Bernardino 7 p.m. at CSUSM and Saturday at Cal Poly Pomona 5 p.m.

    -WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. San Francisco State 12:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. Humboldt State 11:30 a.m. both at CSUSM.

    -MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. San Francisco State 3 p.m. and Sunday vs. Humboldt State 2 p.m. both at CSUSM.

    -WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Lewis Crossover in Romeoville, Illinois and the UCSD Triton Classic.

    -MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Lewis Crossover in Romeoville, Illinois and the UCSD Triton Classic.

    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

    -WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Monday at Cal State L.A., Friday at Cal Poly Pomona and Saturday vs. Cal State San Bernardino 7 p.m. at UCSD’s RIMAC Arena.

    -MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Humboldt State 4:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. San Francisco State 11:30 a.m. both at UCSD’s Triton Soccer Stadium.

    -WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Humboldt State 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. San Francisco State 2 p.m. both at UCSD’s Triton Soccer Stadium.

    -CROSS COUNTRY: Triton Classic Saturday at 8 a.m.

    -SWIMMING AND DIVING: Saturday Blue vs. Gold 8 a.m. at the UCSD Canyonview Aquatic Center.

    -MEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday at Loyola Marymount 1 p.m.

    -FENCING: Sunday at the San Diego Cup all day at Cathedral Catholic High School.

    UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

    -MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Alister Mackenzie Invitational in Fairfax, California.

    -WOMEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday-Sunday at the ITA Women’s All-American Championship in Tulsa.

    -WOMEN’S SOCCER: Wednesday vs. Saint Mary’s 7 p.m. at USD and Saturday at Santa Clara.

    -WOMEN’S SWIM: Thursday Intrasquad meet 11:30 a.m. at USD.

    -WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Santa Clara 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. San Francisco 12 p.m. both at USD.

    -SOFTBALL: Friday vs. San Diego Mesa 5 p.m. at USD.

    -FOOTBALL: Saturday at Davidson.

    -MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday vs. San Francisco 7 p.m. at USD.

    SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

    -MEN’S TENNIS: Monday-Sunday at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa and Friday-Sunday at the UCSB Fall Classic.

    -MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Alister Mackenzie Invitational in Fairfax, California.

    -SWIM AND DIVE: Thursday-Saturday at the Fresno Invitational all day.

    -VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at Wyoming and Saturday at Colorado State.

    -MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. California 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Stanford 12 p.m. both at the SDSU Sports Deck on Montezuma Road.

    -WOMEN’S GOLF: Friday-Sunday at the Stanford Intercollegiate.

    -WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Boise State and Sunday at Utah State.

    -CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Triton Classic.

    -FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Wyoming 7:30 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices