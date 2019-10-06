Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of October seventh-thirteenth.

GULLS: The Gulls continue their road trip this week. Friday they’re in San Jose to play the Barracuda before heading to Stockton to face the Heat Saturday. Just a heads up, their home opener is Friday October 18th.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-VOLLEYBALL: Tuesday at Cal State Dominguez Hills 7 p.m., Friday vs. Cal State San Bernardino 7 p.m. at CSUSM and Saturday at Cal Poly Pomona 5 p.m.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. San Francisco State 12:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. Humboldt State 11:30 a.m. both at CSUSM.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. San Francisco State 3 p.m. and Sunday vs. Humboldt State 2 p.m. both at CSUSM.

-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Lewis Crossover in Romeoville, Illinois and the UCSD Triton Classic.

-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Lewis Crossover in Romeoville, Illinois and the UCSD Triton Classic.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Monday at Cal State L.A., Friday at Cal Poly Pomona and Saturday vs. Cal State San Bernardino 7 p.m. at UCSD’s RIMAC Arena.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Humboldt State 4:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. San Francisco State 11:30 a.m. both at UCSD’s Triton Soccer Stadium.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Humboldt State 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. San Francisco State 2 p.m. both at UCSD’s Triton Soccer Stadium.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Triton Classic Saturday at 8 a.m.

-SWIMMING AND DIVING: Saturday Blue vs. Gold 8 a.m. at the UCSD Canyonview Aquatic Center.

-MEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday at Loyola Marymount 1 p.m.

-FENCING: Sunday at the San Diego Cup all day at Cathedral Catholic High School.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Alister Mackenzie Invitational in Fairfax, California.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday-Sunday at the ITA Women’s All-American Championship in Tulsa.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Wednesday vs. Saint Mary’s 7 p.m. at USD and Saturday at Santa Clara.

-WOMEN’S SWIM: Thursday Intrasquad meet 11:30 a.m. at USD.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Santa Clara 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. San Francisco 12 p.m. both at USD.

-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. San Diego Mesa 5 p.m. at USD.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Davidson.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday vs. San Francisco 7 p.m. at USD.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S TENNIS: Monday-Sunday at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa and Friday-Sunday at the UCSB Fall Classic.

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Alister Mackenzie Invitational in Fairfax, California.

-SWIM AND DIVE: Thursday-Saturday at the Fresno Invitational all day.

-VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at Wyoming and Saturday at Colorado State.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. California 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Stanford 12 p.m. both at the SDSU Sports Deck on Montezuma Road.

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Friday-Sunday at the Stanford Intercollegiate.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Boise State and Sunday at Utah State.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Triton Classic.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Wyoming 7:30 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium.