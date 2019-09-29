Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here’s what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of September 30th- October sixth.
GULLS: The Gulls wrap up preseason play against the Ontario Reign on Monday. They kick off the 2019-2020 season on the road in Bakersfield Friday. Heads up, their home opener is Friday October 18th.
1904 FC: It’s a rare midweek match for 1904 FC. They’re at the California United Strikers FC Wednesday 7 p.m. at Championship Stadium.
CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:
-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Dixie State Fall Invitational in Hurricane, Utah.
-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the RJGA South-Central Preview in Albuquerque.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Tuesday at Cal State L.A. and Saturday vs. Cal State Monterey Bay 3 p.m. at CSUSM.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Cal State San Bernardino 12:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal Poly Pomona 11:20 a.m. both at CSUSM.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday v. Cal State San Bernardino 3 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal Poly Pomona 2 p.m. at CSUSM.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Molly Murphy Crowley Collegiate Invitational in Portland.
-SWIMMING: Monday at Alaska Fairbanks.
-VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. UNLV 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. New Mexico 2 p.m. both at Aztec Court at Peterson Gym.
-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday-Sunday at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa and Friday-Sunday in the Aztec Fall Invitational at the Aztec Tennis Center all day.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. UNLV 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Nevada 12 p.m. both at the SDSU Sports Deck.
-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Colorado State 5 p.m.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Sunday at UCLA 5 p.m.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Nick Watney Invitational in Fresno.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Monday vs. UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m. at USD and Friday at West Virginia.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Tuesday vs. Pepperdine 7 p.m. at USD, Thursday at Saint Mary’s and Saturday at Pacific.
-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday-Sunday at the Women’s Collegiate Classic in Malibu.
-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Marist 2 p.m. at Torero Stadium.
-WOMEN’S SWIM: Saturday Alumni Meet 10 a.m. at USD.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Saturday at Gonzaga.