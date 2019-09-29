Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Here’s what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of September 30th- October sixth.

GULLS: The Gulls wrap up preseason play against the Ontario Reign on Monday. They kick off the 2019-2020 season on the road in Bakersfield Friday. Heads up, their home opener is Friday October 18th.

1904 FC: It’s a rare midweek match for 1904 FC. They’re at the California United Strikers FC Wednesday 7 p.m. at Championship Stadium.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Dixie State Fall Invitational in Hurricane, Utah.

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the RJGA South-Central Preview in Albuquerque.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Tuesday at Cal State L.A. and Saturday vs. Cal State Monterey Bay 3 p.m. at CSUSM.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Cal State San Bernardino 12:30 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal Poly Pomona 11:20 a.m. both at CSUSM.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday v. Cal State San Bernardino 3 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal Poly Pomona 2 p.m. at CSUSM.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Molly Murphy Crowley Collegiate Invitational in Portland.

-SWIMMING: Monday at Alaska Fairbanks.

-VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. UNLV 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. New Mexico 2 p.m. both at Aztec Court at Peterson Gym.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday-Sunday at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa and Friday-Sunday in the Aztec Fall Invitational at the Aztec Tennis Center all day.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. UNLV 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Nevada 12 p.m. both at the SDSU Sports Deck.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Colorado State 5 p.m.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Sunday at UCLA 5 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Nick Watney Invitational in Fresno.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Monday vs. UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m. at USD and Friday at West Virginia.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Tuesday vs. Pepperdine 7 p.m. at USD, Thursday at Saint Mary’s and Saturday at Pacific.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday-Sunday at the Women’s Collegiate Classic in Malibu.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Marist 2 p.m. at Torero Stadium.

-WOMEN’S SWIM: Saturday Alumni Meet 10 a.m. at USD.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Saturday at Gonzaga.