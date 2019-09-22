Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here’s a look at what is coming up in San Diego sports for the week of September 23rd-29th.
PADRES: The Friars season ends this week. After an off-day Monday, the Padres wrap up home play with a three-game series Tuesday-Thursday against the L.A. Dodgers. Their annual “Shirts off Their Backs Fundraiser” takes place throughout the series. The Padres wrap up the 2019 season on the road at Arizona Friday-Sunday.
1904 F.C.: After a week off, 1904 F.C. is back on the pitch Saturday when they host the Oakland Roots 7:04 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium.
CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:
-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the RJGA Shootout at Estrella in Goodyear, Arizona.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Cal State Monterey Bay 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at Cal State East Bay 11:30 a.m.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Cal State Monterey Bay 7 p.m. and Sunday at Cal State East Bay 2 p.m.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at Cal State San Bernardino 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Cal Poly Pomona 5 p.m. at CSUSM.
-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Capital Cross Challenge in Sacramento.
-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Capital Cross Challenge in Sacramento.
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:
-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the WWU Invitational in Bellingham, Washington.
-MEN’S WATER POLO: Wednesday vs. Loyola Marymount 6 p.m. at the UCSD Canyonview Aquatic Center and Friday-Sunday at the MPSF Invitational in Los Angeles.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Cal State East Bay 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at Cal State Monterey Bay 11:30 a.m.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Cal State East Bay 7 p.m. and Sunday at Cal State Monterey Bay 2 p.m.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. Cal Poly Pomona 7 p.m. at the UCSD RIMAC Arena and Saturday at Cal State San Bernardino.
-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Capital Cross Challenge 9:50 a.m. in Sacramento.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at Portland 7 p.m. and Saturday at Gonzaga 12 p.m.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday at UC Riverside 7 p.m.
-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul, Minnesota 9:30 a.m.
-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul, Minnesota 9:30 a.m.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday-Wednesday at the Golfweek Conference Challenge in Wolcott, Colorado.
-VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. San Jose State 6 p.m. Aztec Court at Peterson Gym and Saturday at Nevada 1 p.m.
-MEN’S GOLF: Friday and Saturday at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate UNM Championship in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday-Sunday at the SDSU Fall Classic I at the Aztec Tennis Center all day.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Wyoming and Sunday vs. Colorado State 12 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck.
-SWIMMING: Friday vs. Washington State and Nevada (Relay Meet) in Pullman, Washington, Saturday vs. Idaho in Moscow, Idaho and Sunday at Alaska Fairbanks.
-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Master’s University XC Invitational in Santa Clarita (Central Park) 7:45 p.m. and the Capital Cross Challenge 10:30 a.m. in Sacramento.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Sunday at Brown 11 a.m.