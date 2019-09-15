Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports the week of September 16th-22nd.

PADRES: The Friars start the week on the road with a four-game series in Milwaukee against the Brewers. They return to Petco Park Friday to open their final homestand of the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday-Sunday. Friday (7:10 p.m.) is First Responder Salute: American Red Cross night, Saturday (5:40 p.m.) has a pregame concert, a 2019 Team Photo and 2020 Schedule giveaway and the Shirts Off Their Back Fundraiser begins and continues into Sunday (1:10 p.m.).

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Monday vs. Simon Fraser 11:30 a.m. at the UCSD Triton Soccer Stadium and Thursday at Cal State San Marcos 12:30 p.m.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Point Loma Nazarene University and Saturday vs. Hawaii-Hilo both at 7 p.m. at the UCSD Triton Soccer Stadium.

-MEN’S WATER POLO: Friday at Fresno Pacific University.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at Cal State East Bay and Saturday at San Francisco State.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Washington Husky Invitational.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. USC 7 p.m., Friday vs. SDSU 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Long Beach State 7 p.m. all in the USD Invitational.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Utah Valley and Sunday at Utah.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Harvard 1 p.m. at Torero Stadium.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Husky Invitational.

-VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Long Beach State 6 p.m. at the SDSU Peterson Gym and Friday at USD 7 p.m.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday at Washington and Sunday at Oregon State.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday-Sunday at the Wildcat Invitational in Tucson.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Utah State 7:30 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Sonoma State Invitational in Petaluma.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Wednesday vs. Hawai’i Hilo 3 p.m. at CSUSM and Saturday at Point Loma 4 p.m.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. UC San Diego 12:30 p.m. at CSUSM and Saturday at Biola.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at San Francisco State and Saturday at Cal State East Bay.