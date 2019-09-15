Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports the week of September 16th-22nd.
PADRES: The Friars start the week on the road with a four-game series in Milwaukee against the Brewers. They return to Petco Park Friday to open their final homestand of the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday-Sunday. Friday (7:10 p.m.) is First Responder Salute: American Red Cross night, Saturday (5:40 p.m.) has a pregame concert, a 2019 Team Photo and 2020 Schedule giveaway and the Shirts Off Their Back Fundraiser begins and continues into Sunday (1:10 p.m.).
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Monday vs. Simon Fraser 11:30 a.m. at the UCSD Triton Soccer Stadium and Thursday at Cal State San Marcos 12:30 p.m.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Point Loma Nazarene University and Saturday vs. Hawaii-Hilo both at 7 p.m. at the UCSD Triton Soccer Stadium.
-MEN’S WATER POLO: Friday at Fresno Pacific University.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at Cal State East Bay and Saturday at San Francisco State.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Washington Husky Invitational.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. USC 7 p.m., Friday vs. SDSU 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Long Beach State 7 p.m. all in the USD Invitational.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Utah Valley and Sunday at Utah.
-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Harvard 1 p.m. at Torero Stadium.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Husky Invitational.
-VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Long Beach State 6 p.m. at the SDSU Peterson Gym and Friday at USD 7 p.m.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday at Washington and Sunday at Oregon State.
-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday-Sunday at the Wildcat Invitational in Tucson.
-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Utah State 7:30 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium.
CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:
-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Sonoma State Invitational in Petaluma.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Wednesday vs. Hawai’i Hilo 3 p.m. at CSUSM and Saturday at Point Loma 4 p.m.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. UC San Diego 12:30 p.m. at CSUSM and Saturday at Biola.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at San Francisco State and Saturday at Cal State East Bay.