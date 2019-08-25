Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of August 26th- September first.
PADRES: The Friars start the week with a three-game series against the Dodgers at Petco Park. Monday (7:10 p.m.) is a Friar Family Day, Tuesday (7:10 p.m.) is Taco Tuesday, and Wednesday (6:10 p.m.) is another Friar Family Day. Thursday-Sunday the Padres are in San Francisco for a four-game series against the Giants.
CLUB TIJUANA XOLOS: The Xolos host Cruz Azul Wednesday 7:06 p.m. and are at Necaxa Saturday 3 p.m. in Liga MX.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs Hawaii, Saturday vs. Washington and Sunday vs. St. John’s, all in Manoa, Hawaii at the Rainbow Wahine Classic.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday at San Diego State 7 p.m.
-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Mark Covert Classic 8:30 a.m. in Fullerton.
-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Mark Covert Classic 8:30 a.m. in Fullerton.
-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo 2 p.m.
CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:
-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Redlands (Exhibition) 4:30 p.m. at CSUSM.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. San Francisco 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. California 12 p.m. both at the SDSU Sports Deck.
-VOLLEYBALL: Friday and Saturday at the Florida Gulf Coast Classic.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. San Diego 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck on Montezuma Road.
-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Mark Covert Classic 9:15 a.m. at the Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea.
-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Weber State 6 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium.
CHARGERS: The Bolts wrap up the preseason Thursday at the San Francisco 49ers.