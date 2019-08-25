Weekly San Diego Sports Preview - NBC 7 San Diego
Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019)

    Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of August 26th- September first.

    PADRES: The Friars start the week with a three-game series against the Dodgers at Petco Park. Monday (7:10 p.m.) is a Friar Family Day, Tuesday (7:10 p.m.) is Taco Tuesday, and Wednesday (6:10 p.m.) is another Friar Family Day. Thursday-Sunday the Padres are in San Francisco for a four-game series against the Giants.

    CLUB TIJUANA XOLOS: The Xolos host Cruz Azul Wednesday 7:06 p.m. and are at Necaxa Saturday 3 p.m. in Liga MX.

    UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

    -WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs Hawaii, Saturday vs. Washington and Sunday vs. St. John’s, all in Manoa, Hawaii at the Rainbow Wahine Classic.

    -MEN’S SOCCER: Friday at San Diego State 7 p.m.

    -WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Mark Covert Classic 8:30 a.m. in Fullerton.

    -MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Mark Covert Classic 8:30 a.m. in Fullerton.

    -FOOTBALL: Saturday at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo 2 p.m.

    CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

    -MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Redlands (Exhibition) 4:30 p.m. at CSUSM.

    SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

    -WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. San Francisco 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. California 12 p.m. both at the SDSU Sports Deck.

    -VOLLEYBALL: Friday and Saturday at the Florida Gulf Coast Classic.

    -MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. San Diego 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck on Montezuma Road.

    -CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Mark Covert Classic 9:15 a.m. at the Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea.

    -FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. Weber State 6 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium.

    CHARGERS: The Bolts wrap up the preseason Thursday at the San Francisco 49ers.

      

