Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019)

Here’s a look at what is coming up in San Diego sports for the week of August 19th-25th.

PADRES: The Friars are going to see a lot of red this week. Monday-Wednesday they’re in Cincinnati to face the Reds. After a travel day Thursday, they’re back at Petco Park to host the Boston Red Sox Friday-Sunday. Friday (7:10 p.m.) is BeerFest with pregame happy hour drink specials and live music in Park at the Park from 4:30-7:00 p.m., Saturday (5:40 p.m.) is Sky Blast with a postgame show and Sunday (1:10 p.m.) is Military Appreciation Day.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday vs. SDSU (exhibition) 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck on Montezuma Road.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. LIU 7 p.m. at USD and Sunday vs. Holy Cross 1 p.m. at USD.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday vs. Cal Poly 7 p.m. at USD.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S SOCCER: Monday at UC Irvine (Exhibition) 5 p.m. and Saturday vs. UC San Diego 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck on Montezuma Road.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Texas Tech 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. LIU 12 p.m. both at the SDSU Sports Deck.

CLUB TIJUANA XOLOS: The Xolos are at Toluca Sunday 10 a.m.

CHARGERS: The Bolts host the Seattle Seahawks Saturday 7 p.m. in preseason play at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.