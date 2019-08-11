Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019)

Here’s a preview of what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of August 12-18th.

PADRES: The Friar continue their homestand to start the week. Monday-Wednesday the Tampa Bay Rays are at Petco Park. Monday (7:10 p.m.) is a Friar Family Day, Tuesday (7:10 p.m.) is Taco Tuesday and Wednesday (12:40 p.m.) is another Friar Family Day. After a travel day Thursday, the Padres are in Philadelphia for a three-game set against the Phillies Friday-Sunday.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Washington State 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Arizona 6 p.m. in San Diego.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Sunday vs. Albion Soccer Club 7 p.m. in San Diego.

CHARGERS: The Chargers host the New Orleans Saints Sunday 1 p.m. in Preseason play.