Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019)

    Here’s a preview of what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of August 12-18th.

    PADRES: The Friar continue their homestand to start the week. Monday-Wednesday the Tampa Bay Rays are at Petco Park. Monday (7:10 p.m.) is a Friar Family Day, Tuesday (7:10 p.m.) is Taco Tuesday and Wednesday (12:40 p.m.) is another Friar Family Day. After a travel day Thursday, the Padres are in Philadelphia for a three-game set against the Phillies Friday-Sunday.

    SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

    -WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Washington State 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck.

    UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

    -WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. Arizona 6 p.m. in San Diego.

    -MEN’S SOCCER: Sunday vs. Albion Soccer Club 7 p.m. in San Diego.

    CHARGERS: The Chargers host the New Orleans Saints Sunday 1 p.m. in Preseason play.

      

