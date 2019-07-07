Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published 37 minutes ago)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of July eighth to the fourteenth.

PADRES: It’s the All-Star Break for the Padres so no games until Friday when they host the Atlanta Braves. Friday (7:10 p.m.) is Party in the Park: Country Night, Saturday (5:40 p.m.) is an Aloha Shirt giveaway and Sunday (1:10 p.m.) is Military Appreciation: U.S. Coast Guard Appreciation Day.

WOMEN’S RUGBY SUPER SERIES TOURNAMENT: The Women’s Rugby Super Series wraps up this week. Wednesday England and France face of at 2:15 p.m. before Canada and the U.S.A. Eagles play at 5:15 p.m. at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. The Tournament wraps up Sunday at Torero Stadium when New Zealand plays England at 1 p.m. and the U.S.A. Eagles get France at 4 p.m.