Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Thursday, June 27, 2019)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of July first-seventh.

PADRES: The Friars start the month with a duo of series against National League West rivals. Monday-Wednesday the Padres host the San Francisco Giants. Monday (7:10 p.m.) is a Friar Family Day, Tuesday (7:10 p.m.) is Taco Tuesday and Wednesday (6:10 p.m.) is also a Friar Family Day. Thursday-Sunday they’re in Los Angeles to face the Dodgers.

WOMEN’S RUGBY SUPER SERIES: The 2019 Women’s Rugby Super Series continues at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. Tuesday France and Canada play at 2:15 p.m. before New Zealand and the U.S.A. Eagles face each other at 5:15 p.m. Saturday it’s France vs. New Zealand at 2:15 p.m. and Canada vs. England 5:15 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to USARugby.org.