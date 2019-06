NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Thursday, June 13, 2019)

Here’s what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of June 17th-23rd.

PADRES: The Friars are back home to start the week with a three-game series at Petco Park against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday-Wednesday. Monday (7:10 p.m.) and Wednesday (12:40 p.m.) are Friar Family Days and Tuesday (7:10 p.m.) is Taco Tuesday. Thursday is a travel day as the Friars head to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates Friday-Sunday.