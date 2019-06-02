Weekly San Diego Sports Preview - NBC 7 San Diego
Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

By Becki Schildhouse

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Thursday, May 30, 2019)

    Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of June third-ninth.

    PADRES: The Friars are home all week hosting N.L. East teams. Monday-Wednesday the Philadelphia Phillies are in town. Thursday-Sunday the Washington Nationals head to Petco Park with First Responder Salute: San Diego County Fire-Rescue Department Friday (7:10 p.m.), a Beach Towel giveaway Saturday (7:10 p.m.) and Military Appreciation: U.S. Navy Appreciation Day Sunday (1:10 p.m.).

    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

    -BASEBALL: Monday-Saturday at the NCAA Champion in Cary, North Carolina TBA.

    SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

    -TRACK & FIELD: Thursday and Saturday at the Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas.

      

