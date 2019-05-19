Weekly San Diego Sports Preview - NBC 7 San Diego
Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

By Becki Schildhouse

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Friday, May 17, 2019)

    Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of May 20th-26th.

    PADRES: The Friars continue their home stand with a three-game series against the Diamondback Monday-Wednesday. Monday and Wednesday are Friar Family Days and Tuesday is Taco Tuesday. After an off-day Thursday, the Padres head to Toronto for an interleague matchup against the Blue Jays Friday-Sunday.

    GULLS: The Calder Cup Western Conference Finals head to The Nest this week. The Gulls host the Chicago Wolves Wednesday, Friday and Saturday (if necessary) 7 p.m. every night at Pechanga Arena.

    SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

    -TRACK & FIELD: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA West Prelims in Sacramento.

    -BASEBALL: Thursday-Sunday at the Mountain West Championships in Reno.

    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

    -MEN’S GOLF: Monday-Friday at the NCAA Championships in Daniels, West Virginia.

    -WOMEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday-Saturday at the NCAA Championship in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

    -TRACK & FIELD: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA Championship in Kingsville, Texas.

    -SOFTBALL: Thursday-Sunday at the NCAA Nationals.

    -SWIMMING & DIVING: Friday-Sunday at the Speedo Grand Challenge in Irvine.

    -BASEBALL: Friday-Saturday at the NCAA Super Regional.

    UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

    -MEN’S TENNIS: Monday at the NCAA Championships in Orlando.

    -WOMEN’S TENNIS: Monday at the NCAA Championships in Orlando.

    -BASEBALL: Thursday-Sunday at the WCC Tournament in Stockton.

    CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

    -MEN’S TRACK: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Kingsville, Texas.

    -WOMEN’S TRACK: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Kingsville, Texas.

      

