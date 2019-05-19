Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Friday, May 17, 2019)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of May 20th-26th.

PADRES: The Friars continue their home stand with a three-game series against the Diamondback Monday-Wednesday. Monday and Wednesday are Friar Family Days and Tuesday is Taco Tuesday. After an off-day Thursday, the Padres head to Toronto for an interleague matchup against the Blue Jays Friday-Sunday.

GULLS: The Calder Cup Western Conference Finals head to The Nest this week. The Gulls host the Chicago Wolves Wednesday, Friday and Saturday (if necessary) 7 p.m. every night at Pechanga Arena.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-TRACK & FIELD: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA West Prelims in Sacramento.

-BASEBALL: Thursday-Sunday at the Mountain West Championships in Reno.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday-Friday at the NCAA Championships in Daniels, West Virginia.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday-Saturday at the NCAA Championship in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

-TRACK & FIELD: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA Championship in Kingsville, Texas.

-SOFTBALL: Thursday-Sunday at the NCAA Nationals.

-SWIMMING & DIVING: Friday-Sunday at the Speedo Grand Challenge in Irvine.

-BASEBALL: Friday-Saturday at the NCAA Super Regional.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S TENNIS: Monday at the NCAA Championships in Orlando.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Monday at the NCAA Championships in Orlando.

-BASEBALL: Thursday-Sunday at the WCC Tournament in Stockton.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-MEN’S TRACK: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Kingsville, Texas.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Kingsville, Texas.