Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of May 20th-26th.
PADRES: The Friars continue their home stand with a three-game series against the Diamondback Monday-Wednesday. Monday and Wednesday are Friar Family Days and Tuesday is Taco Tuesday. After an off-day Thursday, the Padres head to Toronto for an interleague matchup against the Blue Jays Friday-Sunday.
GULLS: The Calder Cup Western Conference Finals head to The Nest this week. The Gulls host the Chicago Wolves Wednesday, Friday and Saturday (if necessary) 7 p.m. every night at Pechanga Arena.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-TRACK & FIELD: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA West Prelims in Sacramento.
-BASEBALL: Thursday-Sunday at the Mountain West Championships in Reno.
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:
-MEN’S GOLF: Monday-Friday at the NCAA Championships in Daniels, West Virginia.
-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday-Saturday at the NCAA Championship in Altamonte Springs, Florida.
-TRACK & FIELD: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA Championship in Kingsville, Texas.
-SOFTBALL: Thursday-Sunday at the NCAA Nationals.
-SWIMMING & DIVING: Friday-Sunday at the Speedo Grand Challenge in Irvine.
-BASEBALL: Friday-Saturday at the NCAA Super Regional.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-MEN’S TENNIS: Monday at the NCAA Championships in Orlando.
-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Monday at the NCAA Championships in Orlando.
-BASEBALL: Thursday-Sunday at the WCC Tournament in Stockton.
CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:
-MEN’S TRACK: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Kingsville, Texas.
-WOMEN’S TRACK: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Kingsville, Texas.