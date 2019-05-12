Weekly San Diego Sports Preview - NBC 7 San Diego
Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

By Becki Schildhouse

Published 55 minutes ago

    NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Thursday, May 9, 2019)

    Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of May 13th-19th.

    PADRES: The Friars are off Monday as they head to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers for a quick two-game series Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday-Sunday the Padres are back at Petco Park to host the Pittsburgh Pirates. Thursday is a Friar Family Day; Friday is WineFest while Saturday is a Hoodie giveaway. Military Sunday will feature a Salute to the Military Spouse.

    GULLS: The Gulls continue their Flight to the Cup. Monday they host the Bakersfield Condors 7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena before game seven (if necessary) Wednesday in Bakersfield.

    STRIKE FORCE: The Strike Force host the Arizona Rattlers Sunday 5:05 p.m. at Pechanga Arena.

    CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

    -WOMEN’S GOLF: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA Division II Championship in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

    -WOMEN’S TENNIS: Monday and Tuesday at the NCAA West Regional.

    -SOFTBALL: Thursday and Friday at the NCAA West Regional.

    -BASEBALL: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA West Regional.

    UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

    -BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. California Baptist 6 p.m. at USD.

    -WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday at the WCC Championships in Lake Natoma, California.

    -MEN’S ROWING: Saturday at the Western Sprints Championship in Sacramento.

    SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

    -BASEBALL: Thursday and Friday vs. New Mexico 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. New Mexico 1 p.m. all at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

    -ROWING: Sunday at the AAC Championships in Oklahoma City.

      

