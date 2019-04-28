Weekly San Diego Sports Preview - NBC 7 San Diego
Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

By Becki Schildhouse

Published 30 minutes ago

    NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Thursday, April 25, 2019)

    Here’s a look at what is coming up in San Diego sports for the week of April 29th-May 5th.

    PADRES: The Padres continue their East Coast road trip to start the week. Monday-Thursday they’re in Atlanta. They return to Petco Park Friday-Sunday to host the Dodgers. Friday (7:10 p.m.) is BeerFest, Saturday (5:40 p.m.) is a Bucket Hat giveaway and Sunday (1:10 p.m.) is U.S. Air Force & Air National Guard Appreciation Day.

    STRIKE FORCE: The Strike Force is at Tucson to face the Sugar Skulls.

    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

    -TRACK & FIELD: Thursday-Saturday at the CCAA Championships at UCSD.

    -MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday -Saturday at the CCAA Championships in Long Beach.

    -BASEBALL: Thursday-Saturday at Cal State East Bay.

    -SOFTBALL: Friday-Sunday at the CCAA Tournament in Seaside.

    -MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday Alumni Game 10 a.m. at the UCSD Northview Tennis Courts.

    CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

    -MEN’S TRACK: Thursday-Saturday at the CCAA Championships at UCSD.

    -WOMEN’S TRACK: Thursday-Saturday at the CCAA Championships at UCSD.

    SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

    -SOFTBALL: Friday and Saturday vs. Fresno State 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. Fresno State 12 p.m. all at SDSU Softball Stadium.

    -BASEBALL: Friday and Saturday vs. San Jose State 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. San Jose State 1 p.m. at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

    UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

    -BASEBALL: Friday-Sunday at Santa Clara.

    -SOFTBALL: Saturday vs. Santa Clara 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday vs. Santa Clara 12 p.m. all at USD.

      

