Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Thursday, April 25, 2019)

Here’s a look at what is coming up in San Diego sports for the week of April 29th-May 5th.

PADRES: The Padres continue their East Coast road trip to start the week. Monday-Thursday they’re in Atlanta. They return to Petco Park Friday-Sunday to host the Dodgers. Friday (7:10 p.m.) is BeerFest, Saturday (5:40 p.m.) is a Bucket Hat giveaway and Sunday (1:10 p.m.) is U.S. Air Force & Air National Guard Appreciation Day.

STRIKE FORCE: The Strike Force is at Tucson to face the Sugar Skulls.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-TRACK & FIELD: Thursday-Saturday at the CCAA Championships at UCSD.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday -Saturday at the CCAA Championships in Long Beach.

-BASEBALL: Thursday-Saturday at Cal State East Bay.

-SOFTBALL: Friday-Sunday at the CCAA Tournament in Seaside.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday Alumni Game 10 a.m. at the UCSD Northview Tennis Courts.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-MEN’S TRACK: Thursday-Saturday at the CCAA Championships at UCSD.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Thursday-Saturday at the CCAA Championships at UCSD.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-SOFTBALL: Friday and Saturday vs. Fresno State 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. Fresno State 12 p.m. all at SDSU Softball Stadium.

-BASEBALL: Friday and Saturday vs. San Jose State 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. San Jose State 1 p.m. at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-BASEBALL: Friday-Sunday at Santa Clara.

-SOFTBALL: Saturday vs. Santa Clara 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday vs. Santa Clara 12 p.m. all at USD.