Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here’s a look at what is coming up in San Diego sports for the week of April 29th-May 5th.
PADRES: The Padres continue their East Coast road trip to start the week. Monday-Thursday they’re in Atlanta. They return to Petco Park Friday-Sunday to host the Dodgers. Friday (7:10 p.m.) is BeerFest, Saturday (5:40 p.m.) is a Bucket Hat giveaway and Sunday (1:10 p.m.) is U.S. Air Force & Air National Guard Appreciation Day.
STRIKE FORCE: The Strike Force is at Tucson to face the Sugar Skulls.
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:
-TRACK & FIELD: Thursday-Saturday at the CCAA Championships at UCSD.
-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday -Saturday at the CCAA Championships in Long Beach.
-BASEBALL: Thursday-Saturday at Cal State East Bay.
-SOFTBALL: Friday-Sunday at the CCAA Tournament in Seaside.
-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday Alumni Game 10 a.m. at the UCSD Northview Tennis Courts.
CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:
-MEN’S TRACK: Thursday-Saturday at the CCAA Championships at UCSD.
-WOMEN’S TRACK: Thursday-Saturday at the CCAA Championships at UCSD.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-SOFTBALL: Friday and Saturday vs. Fresno State 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. Fresno State 12 p.m. all at SDSU Softball Stadium.
-BASEBALL: Friday and Saturday vs. San Jose State 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. San Jose State 1 p.m. at Tony Gwynn Stadium.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-BASEBALL: Friday-Sunday at Santa Clara.
-SOFTBALL: Saturday vs. Santa Clara 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday vs. Santa Clara 12 p.m. all at USD.