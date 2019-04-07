Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week for April eighth to the 14th.
PADRES: The Friars continue their first road trip of the season. Monday-Wednesday they’re at San Francisco before heading to Arizona Thursday-Sunday.
GULLS: The Gulls wrap up the regular season this week. Wednesday they host San Jose. Puck drops 7 p-m at Pechanga Arena. Friday and Saturday they’re in Tucson.
SOCKERS: The Sockers also wrap up the regular season this week. Saturday they host the Flash 7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena.
SEALS: The Seals are back at Pechanga this weekend. Friday they host the Saskatchewan Rush at 7 p.m.
STRIKE FORCE: The Strike Force host the Cedar Rapids River Kings Sunday 5:05 p.m. at Pechanga Arena.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. Long Beach State 6 p.m. at USD and Friday-Sunday at Loyola Marymount in L.A.
-SOFTBALL: Wednesday vs. SDSU 6 p.m. at USD and Saturday and Sunday at LMU.
-WOMEN’S SWIM: Thursday-Saturday at the Mesa Grand Prix in Arizona.
-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday vs. Pepperdine 1 p.m. and Sunday vs. LMU 11 a.m. both at USD.
-WOMEN’S TRACK: Saturday at the Triton Invite in La Jolla.
-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday at LMU and Sunday at Pepperdine.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Silverado Showdown.
-BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. Loyola Marymount 6 p.m. at Tony Gwynn Stadium and Friday-Sunday at Cal State Fullerton.
-SOFTBALL: Wednesday at USD 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday vs. San Jose State 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. San Jose State 12 p.m. at the SDSU Softball Stadium.
-WOMEN’S SWIM: Thursday-Saturday at the Arena Pro Swim Series at Mesa Arizona.
-WOMEN’S TRACK: Friday and Saturday at the Triton Invitational in La Jolla.
-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday at Air Force and Sunday at New Mexico.
-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday vs. Pacific 4 p.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex.
-WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Saturday at UC Davis.
-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. UNLV 12 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal State Northridge 12 p.m. both at the Aztec Tennis Center.
CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:
-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the West Texas A&M Desert Invitational.
-MEN’S TRACK: Friday and Saturday at the Triton Invitational in La Jolla.
-WOMEN’S TRACK: Friday and Saturday at the Triton Invitational in La Jolla.
-SOFTBALL: Friday and Saturday at Humboldt.
-BASEBALL: Friday and Saturday vs. Cal State L.A. 3 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal State L.A. 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
UNVERISTY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:
-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Monday at Point Loma Nazarene, Wednesday vs. Concordia University 2 p.m. at the UCSD Northview Tennis Courts and Saturday vs. Cal State L.A. 12 p.m. at the UCSD Northview Tennis Courts.
-MEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday vs. Point Loma Nazarene at the UCSD Northview Tennis Courts and Friday at Azusa Pacific.
-TRACK & FIELD: Friday and Saturday and the Triton Invitational in La Jolla.
-BASEBALL: Friday-Sunday at Cal State San Bernardino.
-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday vs. UC Irvine 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Pomona-Pitzer 6 p.m. both at the UCSD Canyonview Aquatic Center.
-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. CSUN 7 p.m. at the UCSD RIMAC Arena and Saturday at CSUN.