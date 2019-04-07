Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week for April eighth to the 14th.

PADRES: The Friars continue their first road trip of the season. Monday-Wednesday they’re at San Francisco before heading to Arizona Thursday-Sunday.

GULLS: The Gulls wrap up the regular season this week. Wednesday they host San Jose. Puck drops 7 p-m at Pechanga Arena. Friday and Saturday they’re in Tucson.

SOCKERS: The Sockers also wrap up the regular season this week. Saturday they host the Flash 7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena.

SEALS: The Seals are back at Pechanga this weekend. Friday they host the Saskatchewan Rush at 7 p.m.

STRIKE FORCE: The Strike Force host the Cedar Rapids River Kings Sunday 5:05 p.m. at Pechanga Arena.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. Long Beach State 6 p.m. at USD and Friday-Sunday at Loyola Marymount in L.A.

-SOFTBALL: Wednesday vs. SDSU 6 p.m. at USD and Saturday and Sunday at LMU.

-WOMEN’S SWIM: Thursday-Saturday at the Mesa Grand Prix in Arizona.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday vs. Pepperdine 1 p.m. and Sunday vs. LMU 11 a.m. both at USD.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Saturday at the Triton Invite in La Jolla.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday at LMU and Sunday at Pepperdine.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Silverado Showdown.

-BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. Loyola Marymount 6 p.m. at Tony Gwynn Stadium and Friday-Sunday at Cal State Fullerton.

-SOFTBALL: Wednesday at USD 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday vs. San Jose State 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. San Jose State 12 p.m. at the SDSU Softball Stadium.

-WOMEN’S SWIM: Thursday-Saturday at the Arena Pro Swim Series at Mesa Arizona.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Friday and Saturday at the Triton Invitational in La Jolla.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday at Air Force and Sunday at New Mexico.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday vs. Pacific 4 p.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex.

-WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Saturday at UC Davis.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. UNLV 12 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal State Northridge 12 p.m. both at the Aztec Tennis Center.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the West Texas A&M Desert Invitational.

-MEN’S TRACK: Friday and Saturday at the Triton Invitational in La Jolla.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Friday and Saturday at the Triton Invitational in La Jolla.

-SOFTBALL: Friday and Saturday at Humboldt.

-BASEBALL: Friday and Saturday vs. Cal State L.A. 3 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal State L.A. 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

UNVERISTY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Monday at Point Loma Nazarene, Wednesday vs. Concordia University 2 p.m. at the UCSD Northview Tennis Courts and Saturday vs. Cal State L.A. 12 p.m. at the UCSD Northview Tennis Courts.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday vs. Point Loma Nazarene at the UCSD Northview Tennis Courts and Friday at Azusa Pacific.

-TRACK & FIELD: Friday and Saturday and the Triton Invitational in La Jolla.

-BASEBALL: Friday-Sunday at Cal State San Bernardino.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday vs. UC Irvine 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Pomona-Pitzer 6 p.m. both at the UCSD Canyonview Aquatic Center.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. CSUN 7 p.m. at the UCSD RIMAC Arena and Saturday at CSUN.