Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

By Becki Schildhouse

Published 2 hours ago

    Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week for April eighth to the 14th.

    PADRES: The Friars continue their first road trip of the season. Monday-Wednesday they’re at San Francisco before heading to Arizona Thursday-Sunday.

    GULLS: The Gulls wrap up the regular season this week. Wednesday they host San Jose. Puck drops 7 p-m at Pechanga Arena. Friday and Saturday they’re in Tucson.

    SOCKERS: The Sockers also wrap up the regular season this week. Saturday they host the Flash 7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena.

    SEALS: The Seals are back at Pechanga this weekend. Friday they host the Saskatchewan Rush at 7 p.m.

    STRIKE FORCE: The Strike Force host the Cedar Rapids River Kings Sunday 5:05 p.m. at Pechanga Arena.

    UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

    -BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. Long Beach State 6 p.m. at USD and Friday-Sunday at Loyola Marymount in L.A.

    -SOFTBALL: Wednesday vs. SDSU 6 p.m. at USD and Saturday and Sunday at LMU.

    -WOMEN’S SWIM: Thursday-Saturday at the Mesa Grand Prix in Arizona.

    -WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday vs. Pepperdine 1 p.m. and Sunday vs. LMU 11 a.m. both at USD.

    -WOMEN’S TRACK: Saturday at the Triton Invite in La Jolla.

    -MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday at LMU and Sunday at Pepperdine.

    SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

    -WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Silverado Showdown.

    -BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. Loyola Marymount 6 p.m. at Tony Gwynn Stadium and Friday-Sunday at Cal State Fullerton.

    -SOFTBALL: Wednesday at USD 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday vs. San Jose State 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. San Jose State 12 p.m. at the SDSU Softball Stadium.

    -WOMEN’S SWIM: Thursday-Saturday at the Arena Pro Swim Series at Mesa Arizona.

    -WOMEN’S TRACK: Friday and Saturday at the Triton Invitational in La Jolla.

    -MEN’S TENNIS: Friday at Air Force and Sunday at New Mexico.

    -WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday vs. Pacific 4 p.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex.

    -WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Saturday at UC Davis.

    -WOMEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. UNLV 12 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal State Northridge 12 p.m. both at the Aztec Tennis Center.

    CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

    -WOMEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the West Texas A&M Desert Invitational.

    -MEN’S TRACK: Friday and Saturday at the Triton Invitational in La Jolla.

    -WOMEN’S TRACK: Friday and Saturday at the Triton Invitational in La Jolla.

    -SOFTBALL: Friday and Saturday at Humboldt.

    -BASEBALL: Friday and Saturday vs. Cal State L.A. 3 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal State L.A. 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

    UNVERISTY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

    -WOMEN’S TENNIS: Monday at Point Loma Nazarene, Wednesday vs. Concordia University 2 p.m. at the UCSD Northview Tennis Courts and Saturday vs. Cal State L.A. 12 p.m. at the UCSD Northview Tennis Courts.

    -MEN’S TENNIS: Tuesday vs. Point Loma Nazarene at the UCSD Northview Tennis Courts and Friday at Azusa Pacific.

    -TRACK & FIELD: Friday and Saturday and the Triton Invitational in La Jolla.

    -BASEBALL: Friday-Sunday at Cal State San Bernardino.

    -WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday vs. UC Irvine 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Pomona-Pitzer 6 p.m. both at the UCSD Canyonview Aquatic Center.

    -MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. CSUN 7 p.m. at the UCSD RIMAC Arena and Saturday at CSUN.

      

