Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Friday, March 29, 2019)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of April first-seventh.

PADRES: It’s the first full week of the season and the Padres will be busy. Monday-Wednesday they host the Arizona Diamondbacks. Monday and Wednesday are Friar Family Days and Tuesday is Taco Tuesday at Petco Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday the Friars are in St. Louis for the Cardinals home opener. They’re off Friday before playing again Saturday and Sunday.

GULLS: The Gulls are away and home this week. Wednesday they’re in San Jose before returning to the Nest Friday to host the Ontario Reign. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

SEALS: The Seals are at Georgia Friday and New England Saturday.

FLEET: The Fleet are in Orlando Saturday to play the Apollos.

STRIKE FORCE: The Strike Force are at the Arizona Rattlers Saturday.

SOCKERS: The Sockers are at the Fury Thursday before heading back to Pechanga Arena Sunday to host the Barracudas at 5:05 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Hanny Stanislaus Invitational in Turlock.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Monday at Concordia University in Irvine.

-TRACK & FIELD: Friday and Saturday at the Sun Angel Invitational in Tempe and Saturday at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational in Claremont all day.

-SOFTBALL: Friday and Saturday at Cal State East Bay.

-BASEBALL: Friday-Sunday at Stanislaus State.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Friday at Cal State Monterey Bay, Saturday at Cal State East Bay and Sunday at Sonoma State.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at Long Beach State and Saturday vs. Long Beach State 7 p.m. at UCSD RIMAC Arena.

-MEN’S ROWING: Saturday and Sunday at the San Diego Crew Classic in Crown Point.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday and Sunday at the San Diego Crew Classic in Crown Point.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Saturday at Azusa Pacific.

-Sunday is the 23rd annual Triton 5K & Festival 9 a.m. at the Spanos Athletic Training Facility.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-BASEBALL: Tuesday vs. UC Riverside 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday vs. BYU 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. BYU 1 p.m. all at USD.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday at Santa Clara and Saturday at San Francisco.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Saturday and Sunday at the San Diego Crew Classic.

-MEN’S ROWING: Saturday and Sunday at the San Diego Crew Classic.

-SOFTBALL: Saturday vs. Pacific 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday vs. Pacific 12 p.m. all at USD.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Sunday vs. Santa Clara 1 p.m. at USD.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNVIERSITY AZTECS:

-BASEBALL: Tuesday and Wednesday at Oregon State and Friday-Sunday at Nevada.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Wednesday at Cal State Monterey Bay and Friday at Fresno State.

-WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Thursday at Stanford.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Friday at the Mountain West Challenge in Las Vegas.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday at San Jose State and Sunday at Nevada.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday vs. Fresno State 2 p.m., Saturday vs. Santa Clara 12 p.m. and Sunday vs. Nevada 12 p.m. all at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-SOFTBALL: Friday-Sunday at Nevada.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday and Tuesday at the Hanny Stanislaus Invitational.

-SOFTBALL: Friday vs. Sonoma State 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Saturday vs. Sonoma State 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. all at CSUSM.

-BASEBALL: Friday-Sunday at Chico State.