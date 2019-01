Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019)

Here’s a look at what is happening in San Diego sports for the week of January 21st-27th.

LEGION: The Legion kick off their Major League Rugby season Sunday against New York 2 p.m. at Torero Stadium.

GULLS: The Gulls have a trio of games on the road this week. Monday they’re in Ontario to face the Reign, Friday they’re in San Antonio and Saturday they’re in Texas.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-SOFTBALL: Monday Scrimmage against Palomar 3 p.m. at UCSD.

-BASEBALL: Thursday vs. San Diego Christian in an exhibition 6 p.m. and their alumni game is Friday 6 p.m. both at Triton Ballpark.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Wednesday at Cal State Fullerton and Saturday at San Diego State 12 p.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Chico State and Saturday at Humboldt State.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Chico State and Saturday at Humboldt State.

-SWIMMING & DIVING: Friday and Saturday vs. California 12 p.m. at the UCSD Canyonview Aquatic Center.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. UCLA 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Grand Canyon 5 p.m. both at RIMAC Arena.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. Cerritos College in a scrimmage 11 a.m. at UCSD Northview Tennis Courts.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Loyola Marymount 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. San Francisco 7 p.m. both at USD.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday vs. Ole Miss 11 a.m. and Saturday vs. UCLA/Indiana all in Saturday.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. BYU2 p.m. at USD.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday at Fresno State 8 p.m. and Saturday vs. UNLV 5 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. Fresno State 6:30 p.m. at Viejas Arena and Saturday at UNLV 3 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. UCSD 12 p.m. and Sunday vs. UC Riverside 12 p.m. both at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday is their alumni game 12 p.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Humboldt State and Saturday at Chico State.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Humboldt State and Saturday at Chico State.