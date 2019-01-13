Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on this week in San Diego sports. (Published Friday, Jan. 11, 2019)

Here’s a preview of what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of January 14th-20th.

SEALS: It’s going to be a busy weekend for the Seals. Friday they host the Calgary Roughnecks 7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena before hitting the road to face the Warriors in Vancouver Saturday.

GULLS: The Gulls are in Iowa Monday to start the week before heading back to The Nest. Wednesday they host the Texas Stars before the Bakersfield Condors come to Pechanga Arena Saturday. Puck drops at 7 p.m. both nights.

SOCKERS: The Sockers are at the Stars Friday before heading back home Sunday to host the Express. The match starts 5 p.m. at Pechanga Arena.

MONSTER JAM: Monster Jam heads to Petco Park Saturday. The Pit Party starts at 2:30 p.m., games open at 4:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday vs. Nevada (exhibition) 9 a.m. and Saturday vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (scrimmage) 11 a.m. both at the Northview Tennis Courts at UCSD.

-SWIMMING & DIVING: Friday-Sunday at the Bruin Invitional.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday vs. Nevada 2 p.m. at the Northview Tennis Courts at UCSD.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois and Saturday at Loyola-Chicago.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday and Sunday at the UCSB Winter Invite.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. Cal State San Marcos 5:30 p.m. at RIMAC Arena.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. Cal State San Marcos 7:30 p.m. at RIMAC Arena.

-FENCING: Sunday at the San Diego Open 9 a.m. at Cathedral Catholic High.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Portland 12 p.m. and Saturday vs. Gonzaga 2 p.m. at USD.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Portland 7 p.m. and Saturday at Saint Mary’s 6 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday-Sunday at the Long Beach Invite.

-WOMEN’S SWIM: Friday vs. SDSU 12 p.m. at the Sports Center Pool.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Saturday vs. Utah State 1 p.m. at USD.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. New Mexico 8 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday at New Mexico.

-WOMEN’S SWIM: Friday-Sunday at the UCLA Diving Invitational and Friday at San Diego 12 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Friday and Saturday at the UCS Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nevada and Friday and Saturday at the MLK Collegiate Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

-WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday and Sunday at the Rainbow Invitational in Honolulu, Hawaii.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Sunday vs. UC Santa Barbara 12 p.m. at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Sunday vs. Sacramento State 12 p.m. at the Aztec Tennis Center.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday at UCSD 5:30 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday at UCSD 7:30 p.m.