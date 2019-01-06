Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Friday, Jan. 4, 2019)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of January seventh-thirteenth.

SEALS: We finally get to see the Seals at home! Saturday they host the Rochester Knighthawks 7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena.

GULLS: The Gulls are on the road all week. Wednesday they’re in Stockton to face the Heat before heading to Milwaukee Saturday to play the Admirals.

SOCKERS: You’ve got two chances to catch the Sockers at Pechanga Arena this weekend. Friday they host the Fury at 7:35 p.m. before the Coyotes head to town Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. Wyoming 7 p.m. at Viejas Arena and Saturday at Air Force.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday at Wyoming and Saturday vs. Air Force 1 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-WOMEN’S SWIM: Friday vs. Fresno State 10 a.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex and Saturday and Sunday at the UCLA Diving Invitational.

UNIVESITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S SWIM: Monday vs. UCLA and Harvard in Los Angeles and Saturday vs. Fresno State in San Diego 10 a.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Saint Mary’s 6:30 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday-Sunday at the National Collegiate Tennis Classic in Rancho Mirage, California.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. Pepperdine 1 p.m. at USD.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at Sacred Heart and Saturday at Harvard.

-SWIMMING & DIVING: Saturday at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday at Stanislaus State.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday at Stanislaus State.

-FENCING: Sunday at the West Invitational in Colorado Springs.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Stanislaus State.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Stanislaus State.