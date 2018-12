Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Friday, Dec. 28, 2018)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Here’s a preview of what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of December 31st-January 6th.

GULLS: The Gulls start the year on the road Wednesday in Bakersfield before returning to the Nest Friday to host San Jose at 7 p.m. Sunday they’re in Ontario.

SEALS: The Seals continue road play this week when they head to Saskatchewan Saturday to face the Rush.

SOCKERS: The Sockers are in Turlock Friday to face the Express but return to Pechanga Arena Saturday to host the Fury at 7 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday vs. Sonoma State 2 p.m. at RIMAC Arena, Thursday at Cal State L.A. and Saturday at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday vs. Sonoma State 4 p.m. at RIMAC Arena, Thursday at Cal State L.A. and Saturday at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

-SWIMMING & DIVING: Thursday vs. UIW/San Jose State (W)/Wyoming and Saturday vs. Cal State East Bay (W)/CSUB/LMU both at 12 p.m. at the UCSD Canyon View Aquatic Center.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Saturday at UCLA.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday at Cal State Dominguez Hills, Thursday vs. Sonoma State 5:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. Chico State 1 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday at Cal State Dominguez Hills, Thursday vs. Sonoma State 7:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. Chico State 3 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday at Santa Clara, Thursday vs. Loyola Marymount 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Pepperdine 2 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Santa Clara and Saturday vs. Pacific 8 p.m.

-WOMEN’S SWIM: Saturday USD Invite.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S SWIM: Monday vs. Oregon State and Incarnate Word 9 a.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. CSUN 12 p.m. at Viejas Arena and Saturday at Boise State.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. Boise State 1 p.m. at Viejas Arena.