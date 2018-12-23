Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of December 24th-30th.
GULLS: The Gulls are busy this weekend with a trio of games against division opponents. Thursday they host the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. before hitting to road to play in Bakersfield Saturday and San Jose Sunday.
SOCKERS: The Sockers are at home this week with matches against the Sidekicks Wednesday 5:30 p.m. and Flash Friday 6:35 p.m.
SEALS: The Seals are back on the road this week. They’re in Calgary to face the Roughnecks Friday.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. Brown 5 p.m. at Viejas Arena.
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:
-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. Humboldt State 5:30 p.m. at RIMAC Arena.
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. Humboldt State 7:30 p.m. at RIMAC Arena.
UNIVERISTY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday at San Francisco 2 p.m.
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. Grand Canyon 7 p.m. at USD.
CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:
-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday at Cal State L.A. 1 p.m.
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday at Cal State L.A. 3 p.m.