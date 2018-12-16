Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of December 17th-23rd.

GULLS: The Gulls have a trio of games this week. Wednesday they host the San Jose Barracuda before the Reign head to the Nest Friday. Puck drops at 7 p.m. both nights. Saturday the Gulls are in Ontario.

SEALS: The Seals open their inaugural season on the road this week. Saturday they’re in Colorado to face the Mammoth.

SOCKERS: The Sockers hit the road for the first time this season Thursday when they head to the Fury. Saturday they’re back in San Diego to face the Stars.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. Cal Poly Pomona 3 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. Cal Poly Pomona 5 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. San Jose State 5 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. Washington State 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Drake or New Mexico State TBD in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S SWIM: Wednesday vs. Air Force and Cal Poly 10 a.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex.

-FOOTBALL: Wednesday vs. Ohio University in the Frisco Bowl.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. UC Santa Barbara 1 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. Brigham Young 4 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday-Tuesday at the Hoops in Hawaii D2 Power Invitational in Honolulu.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. Cal State San Bernardino 12:30 p.m. at RIMAC Arena.