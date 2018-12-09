Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Friday, Dec. 7, 2018)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of December 10th-16th.

GULLS: Its rivalry week for the Gulls. Friday they’re in Bakersfield to face the Condors before they host the San Jose Barracuda Saturday. Saturday is Winter Wonderland Night with a Teddy Bear and Toy Drive that benefits Rady Children’s Hospital. There will not be a Teddy Bear Toss because local hospital partners can no longer accept the large number of bears due to new dust and infectious control standards. So make sure you drop off your new toys at the Winter Wonderland Tailgate before the game from 5-7 p.m. Fans will also receive a Gulliver Nutcracker Giveaway.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. Cal State Dominguez Hills 7 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Sunday vs. Hawaii Pacific in Honolulu for the Hoops in Hawaii D2 Power Tournament.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday vs. CSUSB 5 p.m. at USD and Saturday at UTSA.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday at Oregon and Saturday vs. Northern Colorado 7 p.m. at USD.