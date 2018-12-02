Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Friday, Nov. 30, 2018)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of December third-ninth.

GULLS: It’s a busy week for the Gulls because they have four games. Monday they’re in San Jose to face the Barracuda, Wednesday they’re back at The Nest to host the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. before hitting the road for a weekend series Friday and Saturday in Colorado against the Eagles.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday at San Diego State 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. CSUN 1 p.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Long Beach 7 p.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. USD 7 p.m. at Viejas Arena and Saturday at California Berkley.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday at UC Irvine and Sunday at CSU Northridge.

-WOMEN’S TRACK: Saturday at the Red-Black All-Comers Meet 10 a.m. at the Aztrack Sports Deck.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. San Francisco State 5:30 p.m. at RIMAC Arena.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. San Francisco State 7:30 p.m. at RIMAC Arena.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday at Cal State Northridge (exhibit) 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. San Francisco State 3 p.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday vs. San Francisco State 1 p.m.