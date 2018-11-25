Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018)

Here is a preview of what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of November 26th-December 2nd.

GULLS: The Gulls are back at the Nest this week with a duo of games against the Manitoba Moose Wednesday and Friday. Both games start at 7 p.m.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Humboldt State 5:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. UC San Diego 1p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Humboldt State 7:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. UC San Diego 3 p.m.

-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Pittsburgh.

-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Pittsburgh.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-SWIMMING & DIVING: Wednesday-Saturday at the Winter National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina and Thursday and Friday at the UNLV Invite in Las Vegas.

-MEN’S WATER POLO: Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at the NCAA Opening Round.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday and Saturday at the NCAA Championships.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Cal State Monterey Bay and Saturday vs. Cal State San Marcos 1 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Cal State Monterey Bay and Saturday vs. Cal State San Marcos 3 p.m.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Pittsburgh.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. Jackson State 7:30 p.m. at Viejas Arena and Saturday at Illinois State.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday at San Diego 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. Arizona 1 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-WOMEN’S SWIM: Friday vs. Pepperdine 3 p.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday at Ole Miss and Saturday vs. Long Beach State 7 p.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. San Diego State 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Dartmouth 2 p.m.

-WOMEN’S SWIM: Thursday-Saturday at the UNLV Invite in Las Vegas.