Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here is a preview of what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of November 26th-December 2nd.
GULLS: The Gulls are back at the Nest this week with a duo of games against the Manitoba Moose Wednesday and Friday. Both games start at 7 p.m.
CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:
-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Humboldt State 5:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. UC San Diego 1p.m.
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Humboldt State 7:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. UC San Diego 3 p.m.
-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Pittsburgh.
-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Pittsburgh.
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:
-SWIMMING & DIVING: Wednesday-Saturday at the Winter National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina and Thursday and Friday at the UNLV Invite in Las Vegas.
-MEN’S WATER POLO: Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at the NCAA Opening Round.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday and Saturday at the NCAA Championships.
-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Cal State Monterey Bay and Saturday vs. Cal State San Marcos 1 p.m.
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Cal State Monterey Bay and Saturday vs. Cal State San Marcos 3 p.m.
-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Pittsburgh.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. Jackson State 7:30 p.m. at Viejas Arena and Saturday at Illinois State.
-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday at San Diego 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. Arizona 1 p.m. at Viejas Arena.
-WOMEN’S SWIM: Friday vs. Pepperdine 3 p.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday at Ole Miss and Saturday vs. Long Beach State 7 p.m.
-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. San Diego State 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Dartmouth 2 p.m.
-WOMEN’S SWIM: Thursday-Saturday at the UNLV Invite in Las Vegas.