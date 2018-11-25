Weekly San Diego Sports Preview - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

By Becki Schildhouse

Published 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

    NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018)

    Here is a preview of what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of November 26th-December 2nd.

    GULLS: The Gulls are back at the Nest this week with a duo of games against the Manitoba Moose Wednesday and Friday. Both games start at 7 p.m.

    CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

    -WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Humboldt State 5:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. UC San Diego 1p.m.

    -MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Humboldt State 7:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. UC San Diego 3 p.m.

    -MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Pittsburgh.

    -WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Pittsburgh.

    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

    -SWIMMING & DIVING: Wednesday-Saturday at the Winter National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina and Thursday and Friday at the UNLV Invite in Las Vegas.

    -MEN’S WATER POLO: Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at the NCAA Opening Round.

    -WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday and Saturday at the NCAA Championships.

    -WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Cal State Monterey Bay and Saturday vs. Cal State San Marcos 1 p.m.

    -MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Cal State Monterey Bay and Saturday vs. Cal State San Marcos 3 p.m.

    -CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Pittsburgh.

    SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

    -MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. Jackson State 7:30 p.m. at Viejas Arena and Saturday at Illinois State.

    -WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday at San Diego 6 p.m. and Sunday vs. Arizona 1 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

    -WOMEN’S SWIM: Friday vs. Pepperdine 3 p.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex.

    UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

    -MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday at Ole Miss and Saturday vs. Long Beach State 7 p.m.

    -WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. San Diego State 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Dartmouth 2 p.m.

    -WOMEN’S SWIM: Thursday-Saturday at the UNLV Invite in Las Vegas.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices