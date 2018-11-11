Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here is a preview of what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of November 12th-18th.
GULLS: The Gulls are at the Nest this week when the Bakersfield Condors come to the Sports Arena Friday night. Puck drops at 7 p.m.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday at Washington 8 p.m. and Thursday vs. San Diego Christian 7 p.m.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at Pacific 7 p.m. and Saturday at Saint Mary’s 1 p.m.
-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Madison, Wisconsin.
-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Marist 9 a.m.
-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday at Minnesota 5:30 p.m.
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday vs. Saint Martin’s 7 p.m. at the RIMAC Arena and Wednesday at Point Loma Nazarene University 7 p.m.
-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday-Sunday at the NCAA Championships.
-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday-Sunday at the NCAA Championships.
-MEN’S WATER POLO: Friday-Sunday at the WWPA Championships in Fresno.
-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday and Saturday at the Sodexo Tip-Off Classic. Friday vs. Western Washington 1 p.m. and Saturday vs. Seattle Pacific 5 p.m. both in Seattle.
-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA West Regionals 9 a.m. in Billings, Montana.
CAL STATE UNIVERSITY SAN MARCOS COUGARS:
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. San Diego Christian 7 p.m., Friday vs. Northwest Nazarene 5 p.m. in Portland and Saturday at Concordia 5 p.m. in Oregon.
-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Concordia Irvine 5:30 p.m.
-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA West Regionals in Billings, Montana 10 a.m.
-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA West Regionals in Billings, Montana 10 a.m.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday at Santa Clara 3 p.m., Thursday at Cal State Fullerton 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Incarnate Word 1 p.m. at Viejas Arena.
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. Texas Southern 7 p.m. at Viejas Arena.
-WOMEN’S SWIM: Thursday-Saturday at the Mizzou Invitational.
-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Nevada and Saturday vs. San Jose State both at 6 p.m. at Peterson Gym.
-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Verona, Wisconsin.
-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Fresno State 7:30 p.m.