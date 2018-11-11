Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Here is a preview of what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of November 12th-18th.

GULLS: The Gulls are at the Nest this week when the Bakersfield Condors come to the Sports Arena Friday night. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday at Washington 8 p.m. and Thursday vs. San Diego Christian 7 p.m.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at Pacific 7 p.m. and Saturday at Saint Mary’s 1 p.m.

-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Madison, Wisconsin.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Marist 9 a.m.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saturday at Minnesota 5:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Monday vs. Saint Martin’s 7 p.m. at the RIMAC Arena and Wednesday at Point Loma Nazarene University 7 p.m.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday-Sunday at the NCAA Championships.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday-Sunday at the NCAA Championships.

-MEN’S WATER POLO: Friday-Sunday at the WWPA Championships in Fresno.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday and Saturday at the Sodexo Tip-Off Classic. Friday vs. Western Washington 1 p.m. and Saturday vs. Seattle Pacific 5 p.m. both in Seattle.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA West Regionals 9 a.m. in Billings, Montana.

CAL STATE UNIVERSITY SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. San Diego Christian 7 p.m., Friday vs. Northwest Nazarene 5 p.m. in Portland and Saturday at Concordia 5 p.m. in Oregon.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Concordia Irvine 5:30 p.m.

-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA West Regionals in Billings, Montana 10 a.m.

-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA West Regionals in Billings, Montana 10 a.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday at Santa Clara 3 p.m., Thursday at Cal State Fullerton 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Incarnate Word 1 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday vs. Texas Southern 7 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-WOMEN’S SWIM: Thursday-Saturday at the Mizzou Invitational.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Nevada and Saturday vs. San Jose State both at 6 p.m. at Peterson Gym.

-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Verona, Wisconsin.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Fresno State 7:30 p.m.