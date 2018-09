Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on this week in San Diego sports. (Published Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018)

Here’s a preview of what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of September third-ninth.

PADRES: The Friars are on the road this week. Monday and Tuesday they’re in Arizona to face the Diamondbacks. After a travel day Wednesday they’re in Cincinnati Thursday-Sunday.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S SOCCER: Monday vs. Cal Baptist 7 p.m. at USD, Thursday at Lipscomb and Saturday at Belmont.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday and Saturday vs. Tennessee 7 p.m. at USD.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. San Diego State 7 p.m. at USD and Sunday at USC 1 p.m.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday at UC Davis 7 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Tuesday at Hawaii Pacific, Friday at Hawaii and Sunday at Hawaii Hilo.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Concordia Irvine 7 p.m.

-MEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday at UC Irvine 10 a.m. and Pepperdine 4:50 p.m. both in Irvine.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Saturday at Cal State San Marcos 7 p.m.

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-MEN’S SOCCER: Tuesday vs. Montana State Billings 10 a.m. and Saturday vs. Saint Martin’s 3 p.m.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Biola 2 p.m. and Saturday vs. Point Loma 12:30 p.m.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Saturday vs. UC San Diego 7 p.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Portland, Friday vs. Idaho and Sunday at the Hawaii Outriggers Volleyball Challenge in Honolulu.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. LIU Brooklyn 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. UC Irvine 5 p.m. both at the SDSU Sports Deck.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at San Diego 7 p.m.

-MEN’S GOLF: Sunday at the Gopher Invitational in Minnesota.