Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

By Becki Schildhouse

Published 2 hours ago | Updated at 7:25 PM PDT on Aug 11, 2018

    Here’s a preview of what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of August 13th-19th.

    PADRES: The Friars get to stay home this week. Monday-Wednesday it’s interleague action at Petco Park when the Angels head to town. Monday is a Japanese Community Night Theme Game, Tuesday is Taco Tuesday, and Wednesday is Way Back Wednesday with a 6:10 p.m. start. Thursday-Sunday the Arizona Diamondbacks are at Petco Park. The Padres are honoring Trevor Hoffman’s Hall of Fame induction all weekend. Friday fans get a Hoffy Table Book, Saturday is a Trevor Hoffman Cooperstown Replica Plaque giveaway while all fans get a Statue Replica Sunday.

    SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

    -WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. New Mexico State 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck.

    -WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at Loyola Marymount (Exhibition).

    -MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday at Point Loma Nazarene 5 p.m.

    UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

    -WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Virginia Tech and Sunday vs. Georgia both in Blacksburg, Virginia.

      

