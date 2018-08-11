Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018)

Here’s a preview of what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of August 13th-19th.

PADRES: The Friars get to stay home this week. Monday-Wednesday it’s interleague action at Petco Park when the Angels head to town. Monday is a Japanese Community Night Theme Game, Tuesday is Taco Tuesday, and Wednesday is Way Back Wednesday with a 6:10 p.m. start. Thursday-Sunday the Arizona Diamondbacks are at Petco Park. The Padres are honoring Trevor Hoffman’s Hall of Fame induction all weekend. Friday fans get a Hoffy Table Book, Saturday is a Trevor Hoffman Cooperstown Replica Plaque giveaway while all fans get a Statue Replica Sunday.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday vs. New Mexico State 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at Loyola Marymount (Exhibition).

-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday at Point Loma Nazarene 5 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Friday at Virginia Tech and Sunday vs. Georgia both in Blacksburg, Virginia.