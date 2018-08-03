Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Friday, Aug. 3, 2018)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of August 6th-12th.

PADRES: The Padres continue their Midwest road trip to start the week. They’ve off Monday as they head to Milwaukee to face the Brewers Tuesday-Thursday. Friday-Sunday they’re back at Petco Park as the Phillies head to town. Friday is Party in the Park: WineFest, Saturday is a Beach Towel giveaway, and Sunday is U.S. Navy Appreciation Day.

2018 Perfect Game All-American Classic: Sunday is the Perfect Game All-American Classic at Petco Park. First pitch is set for 5:17 p.m. Ramona native Derek Diamond, Vista’s Garrett Frechette and Spencer Jones of Encinitas have already been announced as players.