By Becki Schildhouse

Published 3 hours ago | Updated at 10:11 PM PDT on May 12, 2018

    Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

    NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what's going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Saturday, May 12, 2018)

    Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of May 14th-20th.

    PADRES: The Friars start the week at home but end on the road. Monday and Tuesday the Colorado Rockies head to Petco Park for a quick two-game series. Wednesday is a travel day as the Padres head to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates Thursday-Sunday.

    SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

    -MEN’S GOLF: Monday-Wednesday at the NCAA Norman Regional in Oklahoma.

    -BASEBALL: Thursday-Saturday at Nevada.

    UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

    -BASEBALL: Monday and Tuesday at Oregon State.

    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

    -SOFTBALL: Thursday and Friday at the NCAA Super Regional TBA.

    -BASEBALL: Thursday-Sunday at the NCAA West Regional TBA.

      

