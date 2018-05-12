Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of May 14th-20th.
PADRES: The Friars start the week at home but end on the road. Monday and Tuesday the Colorado Rockies head to Petco Park for a quick two-game series. Wednesday is a travel day as the Padres head to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates Thursday-Sunday.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-MEN’S GOLF: Monday-Wednesday at the NCAA Norman Regional in Oklahoma.
-BASEBALL: Thursday-Saturday at Nevada.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-BASEBALL: Monday and Tuesday at Oregon State.
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:
-SOFTBALL: Thursday and Friday at the NCAA Super Regional TBA.
-BASEBALL: Thursday-Sunday at the NCAA West Regional TBA.